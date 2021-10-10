First Alert Forecast: Pair of cold fronts arrive this week, both could bring rain...

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Saturday! If you like Summer, then this afternoon was for you. If you like Fall, then tonight and Sunday is for you. Ahead of a strong cold front, we had strong southwesterly winds that helped us approach record heat. We didn't break or tie any records, but we came close by a degree or two. Highs in the mid 80s for most. As the front moved past, we had higher wind gusts up to 40 MPH and scattered heavy downpours. Winds will stay strong behind the front and become northwesterly. That will rapidly drop temperatures to the mid 60s shortly within an hour or two after the front passes. Rain will gradually come to an end from the west to the east with all of us dry by Midnight.
