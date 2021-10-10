CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

First Alert Forecast: Pair of cold fronts arrive this week, both could bring rain...

By Wade Hampton - KPLC
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo cold fronts will arrive, and the second one will likely bring another round of nice weather! The first cold front will arrive Monday and will likely bring a broken line of showers and storms to SWLA during the morning hours.

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Cold front coming: How chilly will it get this weekend in Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - We have a warm start to the weekend across Central Florida ahead of an incoming cold front. Mostly clear skies are expected with afternoon highs in the low-90s across the interior. Leesburg has a chance to tie a record today. The forecast high in Leesburg is 91 degrees, if it reaches 92 degrees, it would tie a record set back in 2018.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
WJCL

Changes are coming: A cold front brings a taste of fall

Follow Melissa on Facebook here and Twitter here. We'll have a clear and mild start to the weekend with all of us waking up with temperatures that are well above average. And this afternoon's highs look to run almost 10 degrees above average thanks to the heat getting pushed down on us ahead of a cold front that sweeps through this afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

Muggy Saturday with showers and possible thunderstorms overnight

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Our trip back in time to an earlier season is just about done, as Saturday is the last warm and muggy day for a while. A cold front moves in around 8 pm Saturday night, leading to showers, possible thunderstorms, and eventually cooler conditions. Temperatures reach...
CRANSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs12.com

Cold front brings a taste of Fall to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's been a long wait since we've felt like Fall here in South Florida, but that wait is almost over. A large cold front trailing through the eastern seaboard is about to swing through the state, bringing cooler, drier and more breezy conditions to South Florida by Sunday and throughout next week.
FLORIDA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Remaining Warm For Tomorrow; Rain Chance Next Week – Storm Center Update Saturday PM October 16

Skies will remain clear for this evening and tonight. It will not be as cold either as lows fall to the middle and upper 30s, expect light winds. The sunshine and warm temperatures will continue for tomorrow. Highs will reach the 70s for many locations with an isolated 80 degree temperatures possible in the plains of western South Dakota. Winds will be light at 5-15 mph from a southerly direction.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Quiet And Mild Until The Next Storm Arrives Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be hard to play the game “Find That Cloud” this weekend in Colorado. A ridge of high pressure will bring us a few days of mild and quiet weather with little to no cloud cover around the state. Temperatures will be pleasant on this Saturday with most locations climbing into the 50s and 60s. It will be even warmer on Sunday with widespread 70s expected in Denver and on the eastern plains. The next storm that will impact us is approaching the Pacific Northwest. It will move into the region by Monday night and early Tuesday. Right now it looks like the bulk of that storm will stay in Wyoming, but it should be close enough to bring some cooler air, gusty wind and a few showers. Our northern and central mountains may pick up a few inches of fresh snow.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Miami

Sunshine Saturday, Heating Up Before The Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a nice, sunny start to the weekend with only the chance for a stray drizzle or shower on this Saturday. Temperatures are heating up this Saturday and Sunday afternoon before a cold front arrives in South Florida. Saturday afternoon will be very and sunny with temperatures getting close to 90 degrees, especially for the inland cities in Broward and Miami-Dade. While temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-80s in the Keys. Showers may impact the Lower Keys this Saturday or the surrounding waters. Some of those showers near the Keys can develop waterspouts. A few clouds into Saturday night...
MIAMI, FL
wpde.com

Cold front brings spotty rain, big time cool down

A powerful cold front swings through the Eastern Carolinas Saturday afternoon. It's powerful in terms of the big temperature changes on the way. But unfortunately, it doesn't bring a lot of much needed rain to the area. Our best chance to see rain is from 2PM to 9 PM as...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WAVY News 10

Blog: Autumnal Cold Front Arrives Tonight

The long-awaited-much-anticipated-totally-hyped-up-autumnal-cold-front arrives tonight and with it comes changes we can all enjoy. Before it’s passage we’re warming up, behind it’s passage we’re cooling down as the weekend presents a split. Most of the daylight hours will be dry today and should feature plenty of sunshine. The warm southwesterly breeze...
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A strong cold front leaves behind brisk air and gusty winds

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Saturday! If you like Summer, then this afternoon was for you. If you like Fall, then tonight and Sunday is for you. Ahead of a strong cold front, we had strong southwesterly winds that helped us approach record heat. We didn't break or tie any records, but we came close by a degree or two. Highs in the mid 80s for most. As the front moved past, we had higher wind gusts up to 40 MPH and scattered heavy downpours. Winds will stay strong behind the front and become northwesterly. That will rapidly drop temperatures to the mid 60s shortly within an hour or two after the front passes. Rain will gradually come to an end from the west to the east with all of us dry by Midnight.
ENVIRONMENT
rockydailynews.com

Denver weather forecast: Cold front moves in Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will heat up to the mid-70s on Sunday with sunshine and dry conditions. It will be a great day to spend time outside. Monday’s weather looks similar with highs in the 70s and dry conditions. A cold front will move through on Tuesday bringing gusty winds,...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy