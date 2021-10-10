First Alert Forecast: Pair of cold fronts arrive this week, both could bring rain...

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be hard to play the game “Find That Cloud” this weekend in Colorado. A ridge of high pressure will bring us a few days of mild and quiet weather with little to no cloud cover around the state. Temperatures will be pleasant on this Saturday with most locations climbing into the 50s and 60s. It will be even warmer on Sunday with widespread 70s expected in Denver and on the eastern plains. The next storm that will impact us is approaching the Pacific Northwest. It will move into the region by Monday night and early Tuesday. Right now it looks like the bulk of that storm will stay in Wyoming, but it should be close enough to bring some cooler air, gusty wind and a few showers. Our northern and central mountains may pick up a few inches of fresh snow.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO