Quogue, NY

Police: Driver was going 100 mph before Long Island crash that killed 5

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

QUOGUE, N.Y. — A driver who caused a crash that killed himself and four others in July was driving in excess of 100 mph, Long Island police said.

Justin Mendez of Shirley was driving a red Nissan Maxima that collided head-on with a Toyota Prius driven by Uber driver Farhan Zahid of Bay Shore.  Zahid and three of his passengers died.

Newsday reported Saturday that police in Quogue say a State Police analysis of the Nissan’s event-data recorder showed it was driving 106 mph just seconds before the crash, and 86 mph at the time of impact.

The speed limit on the road is 40 mph.

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

