Steelers suffer two key injuries in Week 5 win over the Broncos

The Broncos return to Pittsburgh on Sunday for the second time in 13 months looking to avoid their first losing streak of the season. Here are three talking points for Week 5:. What is going on in Pittsburgh? The Steelers looked so sharp in upsetting a Buffalo team in Week 1 that has stormed through the league ever since (35-0, 43-21 and 40-0). But Pittsburgh has lost to Las Vegas, Cincinnati and Green Bay by a combined 33 points. The problems start with the offense, which ranks 27th in yards per game (301.8) and tied for 29th in scoring (16.8). Most concerning is quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, whose 78.9 passer rating is 27th. We charted eight bad throws against the Packers on Sunday — a one-hopper, one interception, one that was too high, two behind the receiver and three overthrows. Roethlisberger has four touchdowns and interceptions apiece and his leading receiver is running back Najee Harris (26 catches, tied for ninth in the league).

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO