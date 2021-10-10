JuJu Smith-Schuster taken to hospital, Devin Bush also injured during Steelers’ win

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was taken to a hospital because of a shoulder injury suffered during the first half Sunday’s win against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field.

Smith-Schuster was seen screaming in pain as medical personnel checked out his right arm on the sidelines after a play midway through the second quarter. Smith-Schuster was tackled by Denver’s Kareem Jackson on an end-around run that gained 3 yards.

Smith-Schuster was initially termed as “questionable” to return to the game but during halftime had been downgraded to out.

“JuJu Smith-Schuster has a shoulder injury,” coach Mike Tomlin said after the game. “He’s being evaluated at the hospital. I’m sure we’ll have some more information (in the coming days).”

Also suffering injuries Sunday were inside linebacker Devin Bush and running back Najee Harris, though Harris’ ailment was termed as cramping and is not expected to linger.

Bush, who had a sack in the game, has a groin injury.

Receiver Chase Claypool had limited reps during the fourth quarter and had an ice bag on his left hamstring. Claypool missed last week’s loss at Green Bay because of the injury.

“No new injury,” Claypool said. “Just trying to be smart.”

