First Alert Day Monday: Strong To Severe Storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we head towards the middle of October, we are typically tracking the seasons first freezing temperatures and snow flurries. But, that’s not the case this year. Our summer-like stretch of weather is leading to summertime storms and that brings the threat of some late seasons severe weather on Monday. Our chances have increased since early Sunday and enough so that we have issued a “First Alert Day” for Monday.