Rangers History Today: Doug Melvin Hired As GM, Cruz's Walk-Off Grand Slam

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 6 days ago

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers hired Doug Melvin to be their general manager.

On Oct. 10, 1994, with the World Series canceled due to an impasse between the players’ union and the owners in Major League Baseball, the Rangers tapped Melvin to replace Tom Grieve.

Before arriving in Texas, Melvin spent nearly a decade with the Baltimore Orioles, working his way up to assistant general manager. From 1979-85, he worked for the New York Yankees and became the team’s scouting director.

Melvin played six years of minor league ball in the Pittsburgh and New York Yankees organizations.

His first act with the Rangers? Hire a new manager to replace Kevin Kennedy.

Melvin spent eight years with the Rangers as their general manager, and during that time the Rangers won their first three American League West titles, but he exited in 2001. After that, Melvin took on the same role with the Milwaukee Brewers, running the team from 2002 to 2015.

Also on this date …

Oct. 10, 2010: The Rangers lost to the Rays, 5-2, as their American League Division Series evened at two games apiece. The Rays had a 5-0 lead after five innings and the Rangers were unable to mount a comeback, as the series shifted to Tampa Bay for a decisive Game 5.

Rangers History Today: Showalter Takes Over

The Texas Rangers were shopping for a new manager in 2002 and hired one whose claim to fame was paving the way for other managers to win the World Series.

2 hours ago

Rangers 2022 Payroll: MLBTR's Arbitration Projections

MLB Trade Rumors has released their salary arbitration projections for 2022. Here's a deep dive into how these numbers could impact the Texas Rangers and their offseason plans.

5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONIdd_0cNBv0kb00
By Matthew Postins

Rangers History Today: Doug Melvin Hired As GM, Cruz's Walk-Off Grand Slam

The Texas Rangers reset their direction on this day, as ownership hired a new general manager away from the Baltimore Orioles.

Oct 10, 2021

Oct. 10, 2011: The Rangers took a 2-0 lead over the Detroit Tigers in the American League Championship Series. The Rangers won the game, 7-3, in 11 innings.

The Rangers were unable to win the game in the ninth inning, despite loading the bases with no one out. The Tigers weren’t as lucky in the bottom of the 11th. Nelson Cruz hit a grand slam to give the Rangers the win, and it was the first walk-off grand slam in postseason history and the first walk-off postseason victory for the Rangers.

Relive the magic:

