What Titans said after Week 5 win over Jaguars

By Mike Moraitis
 6 days ago
The Tennessee Titans notched their second divisional win of the 2021 season with a 37-19 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

The Titans saw huge performances from three key players in particular, as running back Derrick Henry, safety Kevin Byard and outside linebacker Harold Landry all shined.

Henry finished with 130 yards and three touchdowns, Byard tallied a fumble recovery for a touchdown, one pick, and 10 tackles, and Landry had two sacks, three QB hits and seven tackles in his latest impressive showing.

It wasn’t all pretty, though.

While the Titans’ defense played good enough to win and made some big plays, it struggled against the run and had a poor tackling performance. Adding to that, the defense allowed a pair of 58-yard plays.

Following the game, head coach Mike Vrabel and several players addressed the media and touched on a number of topics. Here’s what they said.

Mike Vrabel

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Lewan

Teair Tart

Elijah Molden

Kevin Byard

A.J. Brown

Ryan Tannehill

Marcus Johnson

Derrick Henry

Dane Cruikshank

More postgame content

