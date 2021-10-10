CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder starting lineup: Rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in at center

 6 days ago
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault announced his starting lineup that will take the court in the Thunder’s preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The only change from the first game is that Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will start at center. Isaiah Roby started there against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

The full lineup against the Bucks:

Point Guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shooting Guard: Lu Dort

Small Forward: Josh Giddey

Power Forward: Darius Bazley

Center: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

The Thunder traded picks 34 and 36 in the 2021 draft to move up to No. 32 and take Robinson-Earl. The Villanova product impressed during summer league, showing the ability to play down low and stretch the court by shooting 3-pointers.

Over two seasons at Villanova, Robinson-Earl averaged 12.8 points and 9.0 rebounds. He attempted an average 2.6 3-point attempts per game and made an average of 0.8 per contest, a clip of 30.1%.

In the first preseason game, Robinson-Earl was held scoreless. He had two rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes of play.

Roby had six points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal as a starter in the preseason opener, a 113-97 loss to the Hornets.

Tipoff for the Thunder’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central time. Action can be watched on Bally Sports Oklahoma.

