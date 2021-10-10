MSP: Missing Washtenaw County brothers found safe

UPDATE: ALL THREE BROTHERS HAVE BEEN FOUND AND ARE SAFE.

AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WWJ) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding three young brothers who are believed to have run away from home.

Officials with the MSP First District say the three boys are believed to have run away from their family’s home on Talladay Road in Washtenaw County’s Augusta Township.

Authorities have not released many details about the case, but did release their names and pictures in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says 13-year-old Martin Cadwell and his 11-year-old twin brothers, Jabril and Jabrail, were last seen leaving their house around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office says Martin has black curly hair, dark brown eyes and glasses. He was carrying a black backpack. The twins also have curly black hair and dark brown eyes, and were possibly carrying a blue blanket and backpack. All three may be wearing dark gray or black clothing.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Martin, Jabril or Jabrail Cadwell to call the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051 or 911.