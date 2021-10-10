CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washtenaw County, MI

MSP: Missing Washtenaw County brothers found safe

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aU26t_0cNBuvZc00

UPDATE: ALL THREE BROTHERS HAVE BEEN FOUND AND ARE SAFE.

AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WWJ) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding three young brothers who are believed to have run away from home.

Officials with the MSP First District say the three boys are believed to have run away from their family’s home on Talladay Road in Washtenaw County’s Augusta Township.

Authorities have not released many details about the case, but did release their names and pictures in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says 13-year-old Martin Cadwell and his 11-year-old twin brothers, Jabril and Jabrail, were last seen leaving their house around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office says Martin has black curly hair, dark brown eyes and glasses. He was carrying a black backpack. The twins also have curly black hair and dark brown eyes, and were possibly carrying a blue blanket and backpack. All three may be wearing dark gray or black clothing.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Martin, Jabril or Jabrail Cadwell to call the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051 or 911.

Comments / 3

Related
WWJ News Radio

Two women killed in hit-and-run in Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) Two women have been killed in a hit-and-run in Detroit. Detroit Police said the victims were struck by a driver while walking across Schaefer Highway (15700 block) not far from Puritan and the John C. Lodge Freeway, around 2 a.m. Saturday. The suspect was driving a dark colored...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, MI
County
Washtenaw County, MI
City
Augusta, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Washtenaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
WWJ News Radio

1 arrested after road rage shooting involving Ohio men in Monroe County

SUMMERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WWJ) -- A man is in police custody following a road rage shooting involving two Ohio men in Monroe County Thursday morning. The situation unfolded shortly before 10 a.m. when a 21-year-old Toledo man was driving his blue Dodge in the northbound lanes of US-23 and became involved in a road rage incident with a 35-year-old man, also from Toledo, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Michigan State Police#Msp First District#The Msp Brighton Post
WWJ News Radio

16-year-old Detroit girl last seen before heading to bed Tuesday night

DETROIT (WWJ) A search is underway for a 16-year-old in Detroit who has been missing since Tuesday, just before she went to bed. Police said Zania Baker’s mother last saw her that evening (10/12) at 8:00 p.m. at their home on Rutherford (12,000 block) in the area of Greenfield and I-96. Her mother said her daughter was not in her bedroom on Wednesday morning.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

FBI, police investigators digging up farmland in search for missing Michigan woman

(WWJ) The FBI and and local law enforcement are expected to continue searching a Lenawee County property Wednesday for a 52-year-old woman, missing for nearly six months. Dee Ann Warner was last seen early in the morning of April 25, 2021, at her home on Mugner road in Franklin Township, southwest of Ann Arbor, where authorities have focused search efforts including digging on the hundreds of acres of farmland.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy