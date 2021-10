PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda came off the bench to score on a header in the 83rd minute and the Portland Timbers beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Sunday to extend their undefeated streak to eight. The fourth-place Timbers (14-10-4) moved within two points of third-place Colorado, with the Rapids falling 3-0 at Seattle on Sunday night. Miami (9-13-5) is 11th in the East. It has lost four straight. It is the first time that Inter Miami has visited Portland and it was the farthest Miami had traveled for a game since it joined Major League Soccer last year.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO