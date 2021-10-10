Wonka First Look: Timothée Chalamet Posts Gonzo Cosplay
It’s giving berries. And furthermore?Cream. Timothée Chalamet posted a pic of his Twonka (twink Wonka) prequel getup. Chalamet is starring in Wonka, the musical prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Chalamet meekly looks off-camera, telegraphing little-lad energy from his every pore. The Willy Wonka origin story was announced in May 2021. Paddington director Paul King is helming the proj, with a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby. Wonka will distinguish itself from the glut of single-world prequel-origin story films like Cruella and Joker in that it will have hella musical numbers. Joker only had the one, and it made those stairs unusable for a month, remember?www.vulture.com
