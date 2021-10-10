Brady’s 5 TD passes to pace Bucs’ 45-17 rout of Dolphins

After a slow start, the Bucs pulled away late to defeat the Dolphins 45-17. The story remains the same for the Bucs as penalties were a factor yet again. Tackling was also an issue with several egregious missed tackles by the Bucs defense. In the end the offense was just too much for a struggling Miami defense. The Bucs used a heavy dose of play action throughout the game, and picked the Dolphins apart in the second half.

