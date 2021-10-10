CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Newcastle eye Ralph Rangnick as sporting director with Steve Bruce close to sack - Paper Talk

SkySports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Steve Bruce is expected to be sacked as Newcastle United manager ahead of the club's first match under its new ownership next weekend. Newcastle's owners have also been considering a move for Ralf Rangnick, among a number of candidates,...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce hoping medical room empties

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce hopes the international break can help his injured players get back to action. Bruce is in danger of losing his job as Newcastle sit second-bottom of the Premier League table with zero wins and three draws from seven matches. And Bruce hopes his squad, including...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce fears he will be sacked after takeover

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce fears he will be sacked following the completion of the Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of the Premier League side. Bruce was appointed Newcastle boss in July 2019 but has struggled to win over supporters. "I'd like the chance to show the new owners what I can...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

95% of Newcastle fans want Steve Bruce to leave the club

Extremely overwhelming statistics. Almost 95% of Newcastle fans want Steve Bruce to leave the club, according to a recent survey conducted by Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST). A number of the statistics that can be found in the survey are extremely damning, and show a fanbase that are entirely unhappy...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Neville
Person
Neil Lennon
Person
Steve Clarke
Person
Mesut Ozil
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Robbie Fowler
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Lyndon Dykes
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Neymar
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Tribal Football

​Bruce poised to survive sack prior to Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is not in immediate danger of losing his job. There is speculation around his future, considering Newcastle's proposed takeover from a Saudi-led consortium. Reports in the British media indicate the deal is close to completion, with the Saudis and Premier League all but resolving the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Steve Bruce fears the sack at Newcastle United as new owners weigh up options

The 60-year-old’s position as head coach was believed to be safe under Mike Ashley. However, the Sports Tycoon is no longer the owner. For the first time in 14 years, the Magpies are Ashley free after he sold the club for £300million+ to PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Bruce facing sack BEFORE Newcastle sale contracts are inked

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce could be sacked before the club's sale goes through. Bruce is already well aware that his days could be numbered as Newcastle United boss if the club is finally bought out by the Saudi Arabian-backed group. There's reports today that the £300m deal could be complete in hours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Newcastle United#Manchester United#The Sun Arsenal#Daily Mail#Daily Express Liverpool#European#Major League Soccer
The Independent

Next Newcastle manager: Who could replace Steve Bruce if a change is made?

The takeover of Newcastle United has been confirmed, with the first of many changes at the club under its new Saudi Arabian owners expected to follow in the shape of a new manager. While the club are unable to sign new players until January, an immediate change could be made if the club decide to part ways with under-fire boss Steve Bruce. Bruce remains in charge for now, but he is unpopular with the Newcastle fans. Although he steered them to Premier League safety last season, the club are in the relegation zone this campaign and are without a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Contenders to be next Newcastle United manager if Steve Bruce goes

Newcastle United’s £305 million takeover was completed on Thursday afternoon when the Premier League, together with the new owners, confirmed the most drawn-out club purchase had finally concluded. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced it had acquired an 80 per cent controlling stake in the north-east club, with the London-based...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Football rumours: Steve Bruce facing the axe following Newcastle takeover

Could Marco Asensio leave Real Madrid for the possibilities of Anfield?. Steve Bruce seems set to be the first major casualty of Newcastle coming under new ownership. The 60-year-old has told the Telegraph the new owners “may well want a new manager”, which has only increased speculation he will be given the chop before the Toon face Tottenham next weekend. Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are being reported to be frontrunners for Bruce’s job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Opinion: What next for Steve Bruce as Newcastle sacking looms?

Steve Bruce has endured a tumultuous period as Newcastle United manager, and though it’s believed he never considered quitting the job, being relieved of his duties may come as a huge relief. According to the Daily Mail, it’s expected that Bruce will be gone before the Magpies play Tottenham Hotspur...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Sunderland Echo

Steve Bruce set to be SACKED ahead of Tottenham game

The club has been taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), financier Staveley and investors David and Simon Reuben. PIF have taken an 80% stake in the club after the Premier League finally approved a deal which had originally been agreed early last year. The move came after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Staveley and Ghodoussi meet Newcastle squad as Steve Bruce waits to learn fate

Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi met the Newcastle squad on Monday as head coach Steve Bruce waited to learn his fate. Staveley, the figurehead of the Saudi-backed consortium which completed its takeover at St James’ Park last Thursday, and her husband were pictured on the club’s website watching training at Darsley Park after introducing themselves to the players on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Steve Bruce set to learn his Newcastle United fate after crunch talks with new owners

The club’s head coach is set to lose his job following last week’s takeover by a consortium which includes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Bruce had given his players the last three days off, and consortium members Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben will today meet the 60-year-old and his squad for the first time ahead of Sunday’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur. The 60-year-old is not expected to be in charge for the game amid deep dissatisfaction on Tyneside with his performance as head coach following a winless start to the season which has led to “we want Brucie out” chants in recent weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Newcastle's new owners are 'considering Frank Lampard and Lucien Favre as candidates for the manager's job at St James' Park'... with current boss Steve Bruce 'expected to be sacked in the next 48 HOURS'

Newcastle United's new owners are reportedly interested in appointing either Frank Lampard or Lucien Favre as the club's new manager with Steve Bruce's departure imminent. The Magpies were subject of a highly-publicised £305m takeover from the Saudi-led consortium last week and reports indicate that they are ready to appoint a new manager, with Bruce's days numbered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Like what you see? Amanda Staveley meets and greets Newcastle players after helping seal £305m Saudi-takeover... as the club's new owners prepare to sack Steve Bruce this week

Newcastle United's players and staff have been introduced to part of the club's new ownership group following their £305million takeover last week. Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi were filmed greeting members of the Magpies squad as they received a tour of the club's Darsley Park training ground on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

One last goodbye? Under-fire Steve Bruce takes Newcastle training ahead of the new owners' first game despite being on the brink of the sack... with Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard being eyed as manager

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce took first team training as normal on Tuesday despite the sack looming over his head, with the club's new Saudi owners preparing for the first game of their tenure against Tottenham on Sunday. Sportsmail understands the Magpies boss will be relieved of his duties this week,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steve Bruce remains in charge of Newcastle for media duties before Tottenham clash

Steve Bruce appears set to take charge of Newcastle’s first game under their new Saudi owners.It had been reported Bruce would be sacked before Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte among those linked with succeeding him.However, the club issued an operations notice on Thursday to say that Bruce would attend a media briefing on Friday afternoon.The club head into the match second from bottom of the Premier League, without a win in their first seven games.The takeover of the club was finally approved by the Premier League a week ago, after it received “legally binding assurances” from the new owners that Saudi Arabia would not have control over club matters.The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) – which controls how the country’s sovereign wealth is invested – has taken an 80 per cent stake in the club.The PIF board is chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and seven of the other eight board members are described either as ministers or a royal advisor on the fund’s official website.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy