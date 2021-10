Lots of little bumps or spots of various colors can pop up on your skin—there are some of the more common ones, like whiteheads or blackheads; moles that can range in colors from pink to blue (yes, really); and skin-colored growths called skin tags. But one type of mark might seem a little more alarming than others: a small, dark or light red bump, better known as a cherry angioma.

SKIN CARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO