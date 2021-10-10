CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Earth Talk: Activists want P&G out of Boreal Forest

Augusta Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. What’s the latest on efforts to force Procter & Gamble to stop using virgin forest fiber for its toilet paper products?. – P. Brody, Boulder, CO. Strolling down the toilet paper aisle, one is faced with a grave decision: 3-ply or ultra-plush?...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
NRDC

P&G Investors Should Oppose Angela Braly to P&G Board

Written with significant support from Melissa Denchak. Days before Procter & Gamble's (P&G) annual shareholder meeting, NRDC issued an investor brief urging shareholders to oppose the re-election of Angela Braly to the company’s board of directors. The brief cites the failure of company leadership—and Braly, specifically, as chair of P&G’s Governance & Public Responsibility Committee—to take meaningful action on a 2020 P&G shareholder proposal that called on the company to address its ties to deforestation and intact forest degradation, particularly in relation to its sourcing of wood pulp from Canada’s boreal forest and palm oil from Southeast Asia. The 2020 resolution passed with the support of 67 percent of voting shareholders—the first time a proposal related to forest loss passed in any corporation’s history.
BUSINESS
NRDC

Pulp Fiction: New Report Shows P&G Is Spinning Tales

When Procter & Gamble heads to its annual shareholder meeting next week, the company will face a reckoning. This time last year, the company faced an “investor rebellion” when two thirds of its voting shareholders called on the company to improve the sustainability of its supply chains from forests. In recent years, P&G has faced mounting criticism over the fact that many of its tissue products are made from virgin forests, which is contributing to the clearcutting of some of the world’s last primary forests, including in the climate-critical Canadian boreal. Rather than meaningfully addressing issues in its supply chains, P&G has doubled down on claims that it supports the sustainable management of global forests. Yet these claims are built on a foundation of myths.
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

New Research Shows How Much Incremental Reach Radio Delivers For P&G.

After returning to the airwaves four years ago following decades of radio silence, Procter & Gamble is now airing 200,000 spots on broadcast radio a week, for more than a dozen products. The consumer packaged goods giant is famous in marketing circles for conducting rigorous and sophisticated research to ensure its media mix is on target. New findings show the real-world impact its radio advertising has in generating incremental reach for company.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P G#Virgin Forest#Natural Environment#Boreal Forest#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Earthtalk#Procter Gamble#American#Nrdc#Nbsk
Augusta Free Press

Climate Action Alliance of the Valley news roundup

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Climate Action Alliance of the Valley Steering Committee member Earl Zimmerman brings us this latest installment of Climate and Energy News. For an archive of prior posts, visit the CAAV website. Our Changing Climate. This summer has been one climate related calamity...
ENVIRONMENT
Morganton News Herald

Earth Talk: Are species evolving faster due to climate change?

Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that some wildlife species are evolving much more rapidly in response to the warming climate? — D. Gould, Hendersonville, North Carolina. It’s amazing to think that climate change is causing animals to evolve faster than they would otherwise, but the science speaks for itself. Researchers from Australia’s Deakin University found evidence of so-called “shape-shifting” in recent years in direct response to warming temperatures across habitat ranges.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
American Council on Science and Health

University Pays Anti-GMO Activist Vandana Shiva To Promote 'Earth Democracy'

Once a cultural and political force to be reckoned with, the anti-GMO movement has lost control of the crop biotechnology narrative. Countries around the world continue to abandon their opposition to genetically engineered (GE) crops, including the UK, previously an activist stronghold as part of the EU. High-profile environmental groups like the Union of Concerned Scientists and the Sierra Club have endorsed select GE applications, namely the plant-based Impossible Burger and a blight-resistant chestnut tree. In fact, much of the anti-GMO movement has migrated to developing countries, hoping to achieve more success than they've had in the US.
COLLEGES
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Read full article here. First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Frustrated and weary over long pandemic hours, more US workers are striking

Exhausted after working long hours during the coronavirus pandemic and resentful that their bosses are not sharing sometimes huge profits, tens of thousands of nurses, laborers and entertainment workers are going on strike across the United States. If they fail to reach agreement with the Hollywood studios on a new collective bargaining contract, 60,000 members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees plan to strike on Monday. The IATSE includes cinematographers, hairdressers, makeup artists and sound editors. Some 31,000 employees of the Kaiser Permanente healthcare group in the western states of California and Oregon are also poised to strike soon. Since Thursday, 10,000 employees of the John Deere farm equipment company have been on strike; while 1,400 workers walked off the job at the Kellogg's cereal company on October 5, and more than 2,000 employees of Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, New York, began striking on October 1.
DAVENPORT, IA
TheConversationAU

Australia's top economists back carbon price, say benefits of net-zero outweigh cost

Eight in ten of Australia’s leading economists back action to cut Australia’s carbon emissions to net-zero. Almost nine in ten want it done by a carbon tax or a carbon price – mechanisms that were explicitly rejected at the 2013 election. The panel of 58 top Australian economists selected by the Economic Society of Australia wants the carbon price restored to the public agenda even though it was rejected seven years ago, some saying Australia’s goods and services tax was rebuffed in 1993 and then restored to the public agenda seven years later. Among those surveyed are former heads of government departments...
ECONOMY
Cincinnati Business Courier

Former P&Ger, wife face the heat from 'Shark Tank' investors

A Cincinnati couple went on "Shark Tank" hoping to land a $500,000 investment, but instead were eaten by the sharks. William and Kristen Schumacher, of Uprising Food, appeared on the season premiere of ABC's hit show "Shark Tank" Oct. 8 to pitch the company's low-carb, superfood-packed keto chips and keto bread. The duo co-founded the company with Blue Oven Bakery founders Mark and Sara Frommeyer in March 2019, with its headquarters based in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
AFP

Coal in the stocking: US retailers scramble ahead of festive season

With the pandemic grimly persisting, American homes could face a meager holiday season, forced to do without some of their favorite items missing from store shelves. Even as demand surges as the world's largest economy reopens, US retailers are working hard to avoid putting a damper on festivities, taking unprecedented actions to try to navigate around myriad supply chain obstacles. The most dramatic steps have included moves by Walmart and other big box chains to charter their own ships and bypass messy delays at West Coast ports. Other workarounds have included bringing imports in earlier in the season, launching holiday promotions sooner and shifting to air cargo from ships.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy