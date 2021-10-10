Earth Talk: Activists want P&G out of Boreal Forest
What's the latest on efforts to force Procter & Gamble to stop using virgin forest fiber for its toilet paper products?. – P. Brody, Boulder, CO. Strolling down the toilet paper aisle, one is faced with a grave decision: 3-ply or ultra-plush?...
Here's another example of a climate-change solution that may actually be the opposite. Wood pellets made from trees cut in the forests of North Carolina and the Southeast are a growing alternative fuel for power companies in Europe that want to be more climate friendly. Growth in wood pellet exports...
Written with significant support from Melissa Denchak. Days before Procter & Gamble's (P&G) annual shareholder meeting, NRDC issued an investor brief urging shareholders to oppose the re-election of Angela Braly to the company’s board of directors. The brief cites the failure of company leadership—and Braly, specifically, as chair of P&G’s Governance & Public Responsibility Committee—to take meaningful action on a 2020 P&G shareholder proposal that called on the company to address its ties to deforestation and intact forest degradation, particularly in relation to its sourcing of wood pulp from Canada’s boreal forest and palm oil from Southeast Asia. The 2020 resolution passed with the support of 67 percent of voting shareholders—the first time a proposal related to forest loss passed in any corporation’s history.
When Procter & Gamble heads to its annual shareholder meeting next week, the company will face a reckoning. This time last year, the company faced an “investor rebellion” when two thirds of its voting shareholders called on the company to improve the sustainability of its supply chains from forests. In recent years, P&G has faced mounting criticism over the fact that many of its tissue products are made from virgin forests, which is contributing to the clearcutting of some of the world’s last primary forests, including in the climate-critical Canadian boreal. Rather than meaningfully addressing issues in its supply chains, P&G has doubled down on claims that it supports the sustainable management of global forests. Yet these claims are built on a foundation of myths.
After returning to the airwaves four years ago following decades of radio silence, Procter & Gamble is now airing 200,000 spots on broadcast radio a week, for more than a dozen products. The consumer packaged goods giant is famous in marketing circles for conducting rigorous and sophisticated research to ensure its media mix is on target. New findings show the real-world impact its radio advertising has in generating incremental reach for company.
In a song by Busted which is an English pop band, 'not much has changed' by the year 3000, 'but they live underwater'. However, new climate predictions doesn't make things sound good. Future Earth. If carbon dioxide emissions keep rising, the Amazon will be barren, the American Midwest tropical and...
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Climate Action Alliance of the Valley Steering Committee member Earl Zimmerman brings us this latest installment of Climate and Energy News. For an archive of prior posts, visit the CAAV website. Our Changing Climate. This summer has been one climate related calamity...
Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that some wildlife species are evolving much more rapidly in response to the warming climate? — D. Gould, Hendersonville, North Carolina. It’s amazing to think that climate change is causing animals to evolve faster than they would otherwise, but the science speaks for itself. Researchers from Australia’s Deakin University found evidence of so-called “shape-shifting” in recent years in direct response to warming temperatures across habitat ranges.
CHICAGO (Reuters) – Unilever Plc and Procter & Gamble, the world’s top two advertisers, are seeking out younger audiences by reallocating some 2021 spending away from traditional TV and into video games, streaming services and media programs operated by retailers like Walmart and Tesco. As they continue to look at...
Once a cultural and political force to be reckoned with, the anti-GMO movement has lost control of the crop biotechnology narrative. Countries around the world continue to abandon their opposition to genetically engineered (GE) crops, including the UK, previously an activist stronghold as part of the EU. High-profile environmental groups like the Union of Concerned Scientists and the Sierra Club have endorsed select GE applications, namely the plant-based Impossible Burger and a blight-resistant chestnut tree. In fact, much of the anti-GMO movement has migrated to developing countries, hoping to achieve more success than they've had in the US.
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Read full article here. First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills...
Bill Gates is well known as the co-founder of Microsoft, in addition to his numerous philanthropic ventures. As one might expect, a significant portion of his wealth, to the tune of about $26 billion,...
An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant.
Exhausted after working long hours during the coronavirus pandemic and resentful that their bosses are not sharing sometimes huge profits, tens of thousands of nurses, laborers and entertainment workers are going on strike across the United States.
If they fail to reach agreement with the Hollywood studios on a new collective bargaining contract, 60,000 members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees plan to strike on Monday. The IATSE includes cinematographers, hairdressers, makeup artists and sound editors.
Some 31,000 employees of the Kaiser Permanente healthcare group in the western states of California and Oregon are also poised to strike soon.
Since Thursday, 10,000 employees of the John Deere farm equipment company have been on strike; while 1,400 workers walked off the job at the Kellogg's cereal company on October 5, and more than 2,000 employees of Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, New York, began striking on October 1.
Delta Air Lines is the only U.S. carrier to hold off on enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate for employees and CEO Ed Bastian reported that it’s been an effective tactic for vaccination rates and compliance. The Delta head revealed on "The Claman Countdown" that the company has reached a more...
Eight in ten of Australia’s leading economists back action to cut Australia’s carbon emissions to net-zero.
Almost nine in ten want it done by a carbon tax or a carbon price – mechanisms that were explicitly rejected at the 2013 election.
The panel of 58 top Australian economists selected by the Economic Society of Australia wants the carbon price restored to the public agenda even though it was rejected seven years ago, some saying Australia’s goods and services tax was rebuffed in 1993 and then restored to the public agenda seven years later.
Among those surveyed are former heads of government departments...
A Cincinnati couple went on "Shark Tank" hoping to land a $500,000 investment, but instead were eaten by the sharks. William and Kristen Schumacher, of Uprising Food, appeared on the season premiere of ABC's hit show "Shark Tank" Oct. 8 to pitch the company's low-carb, superfood-packed keto chips and keto bread. The duo co-founded the company with Blue Oven Bakery founders Mark and Sara Frommeyer in March 2019, with its headquarters based in Cincinnati.
With the pandemic grimly persisting, American homes could face a meager holiday season, forced to do without some of their favorite items missing from store shelves.
Even as demand surges as the world's largest economy reopens, US retailers are working hard to avoid putting a damper on festivities, taking unprecedented actions to try to navigate around myriad supply chain obstacles.
The most dramatic steps have included moves by Walmart and other big box chains to charter their own ships and bypass messy delays at West Coast ports.
Other workarounds have included bringing imports in earlier in the season, launching holiday promotions sooner and shifting to air cargo from ships.
