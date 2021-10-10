Scoop: Ben and Jerry stumped by Texas and Georgia

The activist co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s admitted in an interview with “Axios on HBO” that they don't know how to hold states like Georgia and Texas accountable when they pass laws with which they disagree. Why it matters: Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield have made progressive politics synonymous with...
Companies and CEOs are reluctant to speak out against Texas’ abortion ban because they fear there’s more to lose than gain. Why it matters: As the de facto fourth branch of government, CEOs face more pressure to drive social and political change. Abortion continues to be one of the hardest...
(The Center Square) – North Carolina will hold off on withdrawing its investments from Ben & Jerry's holding company Unilever because of its decision to leave the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced Friday. Folwell was pressured by ethics watchdog group National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC)...
(JTA) — For Jerry Greenfield, being accused of antisemitism is “painful.” For Ben Cohen, it’s “absurd.” But both of the founders of the famed ice cream brand stand behind the decision to stop selling their products in the West Bank. “I think Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever are being characterized...
Truth is not a multiple-choice question. Vice President Harris’ recent commendation of a student voicing “her truth” that Israel was guilty of “ethnic genocide” was rewarded by its broadcast on Iranian TV. This is the very same regime that openly seeks to genocide Israel and one that the U.S. is desperately courting to re-enter an already failed nuclear deal.
A Jewish man fired in 2019 by the North American headquarters of Unilever in Englewood Cliffs is suing for religious discrimination. David Rosenbaum filed a lawsuit in Superior Court last week, claiming the parent company of Ben and Jerry’s was behind “outrageous acts of retaliation and anti-Semitism.”. "Unilever strongly refutes...
Live call-in discussion: Middlebury College is removing the name of its iconic Mead Chapel. Its namesake supported eugenics — the practice of reshaping the gene pool through sterilization, segregation and other harmful policies. This hour, we learn about the history of eugenics in Vermont and what it takes to rename a building.
On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe has sworn off money from the Richmond company Dominion Energy. But the utility has found more subtle ways to back McAuliffe's gubernatorial bid, records show. Driving the news: Dominion's political action committee has donated $200,000 to a murky political group called Accountability Virginia PAC, which has...
A law banning profanities from license plates in Maine goes into effect Monday — but it may take a few months for the ban to officially come to fruition, AP reports. Driving the news: Maine, which has about 121,000 vanity license plates on the road, offers some with colorful language, including one that says "F---YoU," with all of the letters spelled out.
One of New York’s biggest progressive groups is launching a six-figure TV advertising blitz in support of India Walton, the Democratic mayoral nominee for Buffalo, New York, who is locked in a tough general election battle against incumbent Mayor Byron Brown. The New York Working Families Party plans to spend...
Exhausted after working long hours during the coronavirus pandemic and resentful that their bosses are not sharing sometimes huge profits, tens of thousands of nurses, laborers and entertainment workers are going on strike across the United States.
If they fail to reach agreement with the Hollywood studios on a new collective bargaining contract, 60,000 members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees plan to strike on Monday. The IATSE includes cinematographers, hairdressers, makeup artists and sound editors.
Some 31,000 employees of the Kaiser Permanente healthcare group in the western states of California and Oregon are also poised to strike soon.
Since Thursday, 10,000 employees of the John Deere farm equipment company have been on strike; while 1,400 workers walked off the job at the Kellogg's cereal company on October 5, and more than 2,000 employees of Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, New York, began striking on October 1.
