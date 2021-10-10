CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Scoop: Ben and Jerry stumped by Texas and Georgia

 6 days ago
The activist co-founders of Ben & Jerry's admitted in an interview with "Axios on HBO" that they don't know how to hold states like Georgia and Texas accountable when they pass laws with which they disagree. Why it matters: Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield have made progressive politics synonymous with...

Sebastian DePalma
6d ago

so Ben & Jerry think allowing voter fraud and infanticide are good moral ideals? Forget them. Let's go Brandon!

Mike Steele
6d ago

Two Marxist utilizing the benefits of capitalism to enrich themselves. Just like the CCP.😑

Jeffery Monroe
5d ago

So They Support Defunding The Police Murder Domestic And Foreign Terrorist And Against Showing An ID To Vote ?

Axios

Texas abortion ban stumps businesses

Companies and CEOs are reluctant to speak out against Texas’ abortion ban because they fear there’s more to lose than gain. Why it matters: As the de facto fourth branch of government, CEOs face more pressure to drive social and political change. Abortion continues to be one of the hardest...
TEXAS STATE
Watauga Democrat

North Carolina treasurer to maintain Ben & Jerry's investment despite pressure

(The Center Square) – North Carolina will hold off on withdrawing its investments from Ben & Jerry's holding company Unilever because of its decision to leave the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced Friday. Folwell was pressured by ethics watchdog group National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC)...
ECONOMY
ksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 10.12 – Ben & Jerry’s Hypocrisy

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. Earlier this year, Ben & Jerry announced they would stop selling ice cream in Israel because they didn’t support their policies. This week, a reporter asked them about this move, and founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield said they still agree with it. The reporter then asked about GA voting laws and TX abortion laws and why they still sell ice cream in those states. They froze and didn’t have an answer.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Jerry Greenfield
Washington Times

Ben and Jerry's corporate anti-Semitism

Truth is not a multiple-choice question. Vice President Harris’ recent commendation of a student voicing “her truth” that Israel was guilty of “ethnic genocide” was rewarded by its broadcast on Iranian TV. This is the very same regime that openly seeks to genocide Israel and one that the U.S. is desperately courting to re-enter an already failed nuclear deal.
BUSINESS
vpr.org

The history of eugenics in Vermont

Live call-in discussion: Middlebury College is removing the name of its iconic Mead Chapel. Its namesake supported eugenics — the practice of reshaping the gene pool through sterilization, segregation and other harmful policies. This hour, we learn about the history of eugenics in Vermont and what it takes to rename a building.
VERMONT STATE
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
Axios

Virginia energy giant quietly boosts McAuliffe

Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe has sworn off money from the Richmond company Dominion Energy. But the utility has found more subtle ways to back McAuliffe's gubernatorial bid, records show. Driving the news: Dominion's political action committee has donated $200,000 to a murky political group called Accountability Virginia PAC, which has...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Maine law banning profanities from license plates will take time

A law banning profanities from license plates in Maine goes into effect Monday — but it may take a few months for the ban to officially come to fruition, AP reports. Driving the news: Maine, which has about 121,000 vanity license plates on the road, offers some with colorful language, including one that says "F---YoU," with all of the letters spelled out.
MAINE STATE
Axios

Race and technology in America

The technology industry is famously determined to change the world — but its efforts to diversify its workforce and remove bias from its products haven't changed nearly enough.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Frustrated and weary over long pandemic hours, more US workers are striking

Exhausted after working long hours during the coronavirus pandemic and resentful that their bosses are not sharing sometimes huge profits, tens of thousands of nurses, laborers and entertainment workers are going on strike across the United States. If they fail to reach agreement with the Hollywood studios on a new collective bargaining contract, 60,000 members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees plan to strike on Monday. The IATSE includes cinematographers, hairdressers, makeup artists and sound editors. Some 31,000 employees of the Kaiser Permanente healthcare group in the western states of California and Oregon are also poised to strike soon. Since Thursday, 10,000 employees of the John Deere farm equipment company have been on strike; while 1,400 workers walked off the job at the Kellogg's cereal company on October 5, and more than 2,000 employees of Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, New York, began striking on October 1.
DAVENPORT, IA
