If for some reason you don’t already follow Phil Mickelson on social media, especially Twitter, now would be a good time to start. After the USGA and R&A announced a new driver length rule on Tuesday, the reigning PGA Championship winner took to Twitter with a “stupid is as stupid does” reaction. But he wasn’t done. On Wednesday, Mickelson continued to share his pleasure on Twitter with the new Model Local Rule that, starting Jan. 1, 2022, reduces the length of non-putters from 48 inches to 46 inches.

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO