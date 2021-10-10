CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans waive Zylan Cheatham and Jared Harper, sign James Banks and Malcolm Hill

The New Orleans Pelicans yesterday waived forward Zylan Cheatham and guard Jared Harper, and signed center James Banks and guard Malcolm Hill. Banks, 6-10, 250, most recently played for Hapoel Be’er Sheva of the Israeli Super League, appearing in 13 games and averaging 5.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game. Banks appeared in 31 games (29 starts) during the 2019-20 season for Georgia Tech, where he was voted to the ACC’s All-Defensive team after averaging 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.

