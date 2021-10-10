Pelicans waive Zylan Cheatham and Jared Harper, sign James Banks and Malcolm Hill

The Grizzlies announced in a press release that they have signed guard David Stockton and waived guard Ahmad Caver. The terms of Stockton’s contract weren’t disclosed, but it’s almost certainly an Exhibit 10 contract. As with Caver, he will likely be waived before the season starts. The move is procedural in nature, as it will allow the Grizzlies to give Stockton a bonus of up to $50K if he sticks with their G League squad, the Memphis Hustle, for at least 60 days.

