All Invited to Eden Baptist Church Homecoming

Pastor Zeb Bishop invites all to celebrate Eden Baptist Church Homecoming on October 17 at 11:00 AM. David Burton will be our guest speaker. He was a pastor as well as the Evangelism Director for the Florida Baptist Convention State Board of Missions. He now shares the gospel all over the USA through David Burton Ministries. On October 30 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM Eden invites families to Trunk or Treat. It will be a safe and fun place with games, food (hotdogs & chili), and candy. Awana and other programs start on Wednesday, October 6 at 6:00 PM.