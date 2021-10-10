CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closures happening in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many state departments will be closed in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Meanwhile, some city of Albuquerque offices will be shut down, as well as Santa Fe Public Schools and offices for the day.

While New Mexico has observed the holiday now for three years, president Biden issued a proclamation last week to make October 11 both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day.

Comments / 24

BIDENKAMALASUCK
6d ago

It's COLUMBUS DAY! BECAUSE OF CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS! Go pick another day for NAVASLOW DAY! 🤣

Reply(11)
8
