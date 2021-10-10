Closures happening in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many state departments will be closed in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Meanwhile, some city of Albuquerque offices will be shut down, as well as Santa Fe Public Schools and offices for the day.
While New Mexico has observed the holiday now for three years, president Biden issued a proclamation last week to make October 11 both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day.
