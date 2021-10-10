Tornado Warning issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cook A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTY At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles east of Eagle Mountain, or 11 miles north of Grand Marais, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Pine Lake, Clearwater Lake, Bearskin Lake, Daniels Lake, Two Island Lake, and Watab Lake. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN