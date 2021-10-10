CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Wilson’s regression adds to major issue ‘crushing’ Jets

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week ago, Zach Wilson was the toast of the town. In a 27-20 loss to the Falcons on Sunday in London, he was just toast. Wilson was voted the NFL’s Rookie of the Week after leading the Jets to their win over the Titans. Seven days later, Wilson looked...

nypost.com

Jets X-Factor

3 trade targets the NY Jets should pursue to help Zach Wilson

Joe Douglas, New York Jets should explore a trade deadline deal. The NFL trade deadline is less than three weeks away, set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Joe Douglas‘ struggling New York Jets are in a unique position. There are reasons to expect them to be both sellers and buyers at the deadline.
NFL
Newsday

Protecting Zach Wilson better makes Jets' offensive line happy

The Jets’ offensive line is going into the bye week feeling much better about themselves than at the start of the season. The front five faced plenty of criticism and scrutiny after Zach Wilson was sacked six times in Week 1 and nine more times over the next two games. But in the last two, Wilson has been sacked just three times.
NFL
The Spun

Zach Wilson Names 1 Issue He’s Been Having So Far This Season

Despite a new offense and a new quarterback in Zach Wilson, the New York Jets offense is just as anemic now as it was in last year’s 2-14 dumpster fire. But amid the team’s 1-4 start – during which Wilson has thrown a league-leading nine interceptions – Wilson is ready to acknowledge that he’s having some issues. In a recent interview with the team’s website, Wilson said that he’s overthinking his throws too much.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets 27, Titans 24: Zach Wilson’s first NFL win comes in thrilling fashion (Highlights)

Behind a strong defensive effort that earned seven sacks and two touchdown passes from Zach Wilson, the New York Jets earned a 27-24 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Wilson threw for 297 yards as he helped the Jets erase an early nine-point deficit while the team withstood a 157-yard rushing effort from star Titans rusher Derrick Henry.
NFL
Morgan Moses
newyorkcitynews.net

Zach Wilson leads Jets to OT win over Titans

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns as the New York Jets went overtime to pull off their first victory of the season by rallying to defeat the Tennessee Titans 27-24 on Sunday at East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets (1-3) nearly won the game on their...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

The overlooked plays that should have Jets excited about Zach Wilson

The Jets notched their first victory of the season on Sunday, a dramatic 27-24 overtime upset of the Titans. Here are some thoughts and observations from the game:. 1. Zach Wilson had a few highlight throws in the win over the Titans, and those should get fans excited. But I’m going to guess what had the coaches happiest after this one was the throws he made in rhythm. Wilson seemed to find a comfort level in the second quarter, and began to anticipate throws and get the ball out quickly.
NFL
New York Post

Jets finally got Zach Wilson they’ve been waiting for — and boy was it fun

Zach Wilson lifted his arm toward the sky as the Titans’ field-goal attempt sailed wide left, then offered a couple of simple fist pumps for punctuation. If everything goes according to plan, this scene will mark a historic Jets moment. This will be the day that Wilson arrived as a winning franchise player for an organization that has wasted so much time trying to find one.
NFL
NJ.com

Jets defense does just enough to secure win in Zach Wilson’s NFL coming-out party vs. Titans

As Quinnen Williams jogged over to the sideline, he looked to the crowd and pointed up with a smile surely spread from ear-to-ear inside his helmet. The Jets defensive lineman was not listening to “all that negative s---” from fired-up fans upset about his team’s 0-3 start to the season throughout the week, but his ears were perked up on Sunday as a half-filled MetLife Stadium erupted in cheers midway through the fourth quarter.
NFL
Newsday

Jets, Zach Wilson hope to get offense going against forgiving Titans

Zach Wilson’s first NFL game at MetLife Stadium started with two interceptions on his first two pass attempts, included some loud booing after a couple of poorly thrown second-half incompletions and ended with plenty of empty seats in the building. Wilson and the Jets return to their home field on...
NFL
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson impresses his Jets teammates in victory over Titans

Zach Wilson’s long touchdown pass to Corey Davis was even more mind blowing after the Jets saw it on tape Monday. Wilson rolled right and directed Davis to go deep, and fired a 53-yard strike to his receiver in the end zone. Wilson’s accuracy, vision and arm strength wowed running back Tevin Coleman.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson named Rookie of the Week

We love to see it, @ZachWilson. ud83dudcf0 https://t.co/b6KBIEuHZR pic.twitter.com/dOkKGQqHf4. Zach Wilson must be feeling downright bubbly after guiding the New York Jets to a come-from-behind victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. He now has the award to prove it. Wilson has been named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Titans 3 Takeaways | Zach Wilson Comes of Age in OT Win

The Jets and the Titans gave everyone at MetLife Stadium a show Sunday and it was so good that the two teams took their battle into overtime. It was a familiar script early at MetLife Stadium as the Jets defense kept the team afloat and Zach Wilson and the offense weren't able to establish an early rhythm. But that script was flipped in the second half as Wilson was high voltage late, throwing a pair of TD passes and making a few jaw-dropping plays as the Jets topped the Tennessee Titans, 27-24, in overtime.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Grading every Zach Wilson play in Week 3 | NY Jets Stats

How well did Zach Wilson perform against the Denver Broncos beyond the box score?. Throughout the 2021 season, I will be running a weekly series of breakdowns in which I analyze Zach Wilson‘s performance by grading every single one of his plays on a 0-to-10 scale. My goal with this...
NFL
New York Post

Zach Wilson’s touchdown bomb wasn’t what impressed Jets most

While Zach Wilson’s 53-yard touchdown bomb to Corey Davis will lead all the highlight shows, Jets coach Robert Saleh was more impressed with less sexy throws. “What gets lost in the excitement of the explosive plays that he generated was … I think it was 14 of his 18 completions were [thrown] for 7 yards or less,” Saleh said. “He didn’t get hit, there were balls getting in and out of his hands. He had, I don’t have a QB rating in front of me or anything, but I know he was very efficient, and he can play that style of ball. And there was even more to be had in those situations, as we’re all aware that third down to close out the game, the shallow cross to [Ryan Griffin] to close out the game, there are opportunities for even more, which he’ll get better at.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Sorry Coach: The Jets Need Zach Wilson To Be Exciting, Not Boring

“It’s ok to play a boring game of football.”. Those were the words of Jets head coach Robert Saleh about his quarterback after the team’s Week 2 loss to the Patriots. That game was a nightmare for Zach Wilson who threw four interceptions in his regular season debut in front of his home fans.
NFL

