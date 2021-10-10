Knee injury too painful for Giants’ Kenny Golladay to overcome
ARLINGTON, Texas — It is getting difficult to keep track of everything that has kept Kenny Golladay off the field. The Giants’ big-ticket free agent receiver did not play in the second half of Sunday’s 44-20 loss to the Cowboys after he hurt his knee in the first quarter. Golladay said he hyperextended his knee when he collided with cornerback Trevon Diggs, tried to play through it but finally had to give in to the discomfort.nypost.com
