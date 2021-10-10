CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'The Tender Bar' Review: A Better-Than-Ever Ben Affleck Plays the Uncle Any 9-Year-Old Wants

By Peter Debruge
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say it takes a village to raise a child, but in Pulitzer-winning journalist J.R. Moehringer’s case, a Long Island pub will do. A broadly appealing, only slightly sentimental personal history adapted from Moehringer’s memoir by director George Clooney and “The Departed” screenwriter Bill Monahan, “The Tender Bar” acknowledges how, growing up without a father, the young J.R. found the next best thing, if not better, in his blue-collar uncle Charlie (a terrific Ben Affleck, who, between this and “The Way Back,” could well be entering a new chapter in his career).

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

J.Lo Accompanies Ben Affleck to the Screening of His Upcoming Film The Tender Bar

Jennifer Lopez continues to support her man, Ben Affleck—and give the paparazzi more healthy doses of PDA. Yesterday, Lopez was spotted hand in hand with Affleck at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood for the screening of his upcoming drama The Tender Bar. Looking uncharacteristically low-key, J.Lo went with an all-black ensemble for the occasion, wearing a matching sweater dress and knee-high boots, and accessorizing with a Valentino purse, dark-brown sunglasses, and her signature gold hoop earrings. Affleck looked dressed down beside her in a simple white shirt, tan jacket, and dark-wash jeans.
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Ben Affleck Smokes A Cigarette & Signs Autographs For Fans While Leaving 'The Tender Bar' Premiere With Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was the king of multitasking while leaving the premiere of his new film Tender Bar with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on Sunday, October 3. The Batman star, 49, and the 52-year-old were photographed together in the back of a black SUV as they departed the red carpet premiere of the coming-of-age drama that he stars in alongside friend George Clooney. Affleck puffed on a cigarette as he rolled down the window to sign autographs for fans at a red light.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Miseducation of Ben Affleck: How ‘The Tender Bar’ and ‘The Last Duel’ Could Turn the Oscar Page (Again)

Ben Affleck is an accomplished actor, producer, writer and director, proven by his two Academy Awards. So why does social media chatter generally refer to each of his new and effective outings worthy of Oscars consideration as a “comeback?” In the middle of his newest film “The Last Duel,” it dawned on me. Nothing regarding his interpretation of Count Pierre d’Alençon should work with his sensibilities as an actor. Yet he completely steals the show in one of three segments designed to belong to Jacques Le Gris (played by Adam Driver). Unfortunately, the Hollywood machine, critics and consumers have taken his abilities for...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tye Sheridan
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
George Clooney
Person
Max Martini
Person
David O. Russell
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Grant Heslov
Person
Max Casella
darkhorizons.com

First Trailer: Affleck In Clooney’s “Tender Bar”

The trailer has been released for the George Clooney-directed coming-of-age drama “The Tender Bar”. Amazon Studios has set a December 17th theatrical release for the film, followed by an Amazon Prime launch on January 7th. Based on J.R. Moehringer’s bestselling memoir, the story recollects the time Moehringer (Tye Sheridan) spent...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck on Getting Acting Notes From George Clooney: “You’re Embarrassed You Didn’t Think of it”

There was a unique energy in the air Sunday afternoon inside the Directors Guild of America, host of Amazon Studios’ tastemaker reveal of The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck. The A-list pairing seemed to electrify the festivities long before their feet touched the carpet. “This is a big one,” said a veteran red carpet journalist as other reporters buzzed about whether significant others Amal Clooney and Jennifer Lopez would make an appearance at the early evening screening. (For the record: Amal was in the building, while Lopez was rumored to be down the boulevard at Sunset...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Baseball#Uncle Charlie#Yale
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Tender Bar review: George Clooney tells an uneventful but intimate story

Dir: George Clooney. Starring: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd. 15, 104 minsGeorge Clooney’s The Tender Bar is an ordinary story about an ordinary person. JR (Daniel Ranieri) wants to be a writer – but only in the vague, mindless way that every smart and sensitive child wants to be. Genius isn’t pumping through his blood. Or if it’s there, it’s biding its time. His mother Dorothy (Lily Rabe), would rather he go to college, preferably Harvard or Yale, and become a lawyer.JR, a Long Island native, spends his childhood moored in loving chaos, living alongside his...
CELEBRITIES
92.9 The Bull

Ben Affleck Says It Was ‘Fun’ Playing Batman Again in ‘The Flash’

Ben Affleck’s tenure as Batman got off to a rocky start. And a rocky middle. And it seemed like it was headed for an abrupt and anticlimactic end too. After Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice came Justice League, whose theatrical version was an out-and-out disaster, both creatively and financially. Affleck had planned to direct and star in his own solo Batman movie, but that fell apart; his project eventually morphed into The Batman, with Robert Pattinson playing a new Dark Knight for director Matt Reeves.
MOVIES
Deadline

George Clooney On Ben Affleck In ‘The Tender Bar’: “He’s A Wonderful Actor Who Hasn’t Been Given A Lot Of Parts To Show Off” – Contenders London

George Clooney has described his The Tender Bar lead Ben Affleck as “a really wonderful actor who hasn’t been given a lot of great parts to show that off.”. Making an in-person appearance at today’s Deadline Contenders London alongside his producing partner Grant Heslov, Clooney said Good Will Hunting star Affleck is “coming to the age where you get to grow into certain parts.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
vitalthrills.com

The Tender Bar Trailer Featuring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan

Amazon Studios has revealed the official trailer and poster for The Tender Bar, directed by Academy Award winner George Clooney from a script by Academy Award winner William Monahan. The movie is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning author J.R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name. Starring Academy Award winner Ben Affleck,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck talk collaborating on screenplay after more than 20 years

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are talking about what it was like writing together more than 20 years after they won an Academy Award for their "Good Will Hunting" screenplay. The longtime friends, who earned the best original screenplay Oscar in 1998, teamed up once again -- this time with award-winning screenwriter Nicole Holofcener -- to co-write the screenplay of the upcoming historical drama, "The Last Duel."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Roast Old Throwback Photos on 'Tonight Show'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are promoting their new movie The Last Duel, a medieval epic from director Ridley Scott that also stars Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. Affleck and Damon co-write the script with Can You Ever Forgive Me? screenwriter Nicole Holofcener, and the three of them stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss The Last Duel and why it took them over 20 years to write another movie together after breaking into Hollywood with 1997's Good Will Hunting.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Talk ‘The Last Duel’ and Their Favorite Performance of Each Other

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are singing each other’s praises for their much-awaited onscreen reunion in The Last Duel. Directed by Ridley Scott, and adapted from the novel by Eric Jager, The Last Duel is based on true events and follows knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) in 14th century France and his friend turned enemy Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) as they enter a trial by combat after the latter is accused of rape by Carrouges’ wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer).  Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Damon and Affleck, together with co-screenwriter Nicole Holofcener, speak in depth about the medieval drama, which...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy