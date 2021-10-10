CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

American Aquarium Have a New Album Coming, and It Got Fully Fan-Funded in Just 46 Hours

By Carena Liptak
The Boot
The Boot
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just months after they surprised-released a covers album of country classics, the BJ Barham-fronted group American Aquarium have revealed that they've got new music in the works. Called Chicamacomico, the album's tongue twister-esque title comes from the Hatteras Island, off the coast of North Carolina, and the Chicamacomico Life-Saving Station -- an active U.S. Coast Guard facility during the first half of the 20th century, and now a museum -- that is located there.

theboot.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Reba McEntire Jokes Songs on Her New 3-Album Collection 'Got a Little Facelift, a Little Polish'

Reba McEntire was nervous about being in Dolly Parton's presence. The women remade McEntire's beloved hit "Does He Love You," but because of COVID-19, they couldn't record together in the studio. They found a way to costar in the music video for the song, and McEntire was determined to be on time for the shoot. She's infallibly punctual in normal circumstances, and Parton was her dream duet.
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Like Pacific have announced a new album, 'Control My Sanity'

Like Pacific have announced a new album, 'Control My Sanity'. News of the full-length, set for release on 3rd December via Pure Noise Records, comes alongside a video for the record's opening track, 'Ketamine Jesus'. “Going into this record we knew we wanted to play with our sound a bit...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
upsetmagazine.com

Silverbacks have announced their new album, 'Archive Material'

Silverbacks have announced a new album, 'Archive Material'. The news comes alongside a debut for the record's title-track, and follows up on last month's 'Wear My Medals' single. Vocalist and guitarist Daniel O'Kelly explains: "The initial demo version started from a drum sample taken from the opening of Jean-Pierre Massiera’s...
MUSIC
Billboard

John Forté Talks New Solo Album & Coming 'Full-Circle' With the Fugees

“Unlike past projects, I wasn’t burdened down by self-doubts like ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’” says the Grammy-nominated rapper-songwriter-producer. “Early on, I realized I had to get out of my own way and ride downstream with the experience.”. Among the set’s 12 tracks are lead single “Ready...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

American Teeth Shares New Single “Kickflip” – Debut Album Coming Soon

American Teeth, the alter ego of musical artist ego of Elijah Noll, who collaborates alongside producer Colin Brittain (All Time Low, A Day To Remember, One Ok Rock, Papa Roach, Sueco) has dropped a new single, “Kickflip.” The track comes of their just announced debut full-length album We Should Be Having Fun, releasing on October 29th, 2021 via Fearless Records. Listen to the track now!
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Dan Vapid and the Cheats have a new album coming out… here's the first track!

Today, we are THRILLED to debut the new song by Dan Vapid and the Cheats!. The band has a brand new album coming out! Escape Velocity is out November 5th via Eccentric Pop Records and it features Dan and the boys tearing through some classic bubblegum punk jams. But, this one has a bit of a darker vibe to it. As you know, COVID wreaked havoc with pretty much everyone's life, everywhere, and that obviously influenced the band's mindset and sound. But interestingly, the moral the band took from the pandemic was to seize the day, because you never know when the day will end.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Studio Albums#Cover Art#Acoustic Guitar#U S Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Deluxe Edition Brightens and Expands the Group’s Swan Song: Album Review

Fifty-one years later, how do we appraise “Let It Be,” the Beatles’ swan song, the document of their breakup, the one that the bandmembers themselves initially disliked so much that Paul McCartney took legal action and John Lennon dubbed it a salvage job from “the shittiest load of badly recorded shit — and with a lousy feeling to it — ever”? Of course, the men doth protest too much: The group’s high standards guaranteed that there is no such thing as a bad Beatles album, but “Let It Be” is far from their best work. Intended as a rough, back-to-the-roots “art...
ROCK MUSIC
at40.com

The Weeknd Teases 'Exciting Features Coming Out' Before New Album Drops

The Weeknd has completed his new album. During a recent radio appearance, Abel offered an update on the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours. “Some Dawn updates… Album is complete,” he revealed, adding that he is waiting to secure some featured guests. “Only thing missing is a couple characters that are key to the narrative. Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child…and some that inspire me now.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton Howls, Tom Morello Shreds in Dark New Song ‘The War Inside’

Tom Morello recruited a slew of A-list guests for his new solo album The Atlas Underground, from Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder to Mike Posner and Bring Me the Horizon. He also tapped into the country music world, enlisting Chris Stapleton for the track “The War Inside.” Both the song and the LP are out now. “The War Inside” opens with the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s signature tone, a flurry of staccato high-pitched notes that subsides to reveal Stapleton’s earthy vocal. “I can’t leave when I want to/I can’t see when the sun’s gonna shine,” he sings, leading up to...
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele: Fans think fourth album is coming in 2021 after recent teases

Adele fans think that the singer will be releasing her highly-anticipated fourth album this year, after a number of recent teases. Billboards and projections of the number 30 have been sighted around the world, even on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome and on New York's Empire State Building.
MUSIC
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Adele releases new single teaser, fans speculate upcoming album

Grammy Award-winner Adele announced her anticipated return to music after posting a 20-second snippet on Instagram of her new single “Easy on Me” on Oct. 5. The full song drops Oct. 15. Born and raised in London, Adele rose to fame with her debut album “19” in 2008. Her next...
MUSIC
The Boot

The Boot

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy