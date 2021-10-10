American Aquarium Have a New Album Coming, and It Got Fully Fan-Funded in Just 46 Hours
Just months after they surprised-released a covers album of country classics, the BJ Barham-fronted group American Aquarium have revealed that they've got new music in the works. Called Chicamacomico, the album's tongue twister-esque title comes from the Hatteras Island, off the coast of North Carolina, and the Chicamacomico Life-Saving Station -- an active U.S. Coast Guard facility during the first half of the 20th century, and now a museum -- that is located there.theboot.com
