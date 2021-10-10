Five Area Coaches Receive Honors at 2021 BCAM Awards Banquet

PONTIAC – Following the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s announcement of its 2021 girls and boys basketball state and regional coaches of the year in April, five area coaches received their honors at the annual BCAM awards banquet Saturday, Oct. 2.

Among the local coaches honored, Bellaire girls basketball head coach Brad Fischer received both the Region 14 Coach of the Year and Division 4 Coach of the Year for 2021.

Fischer helped lead the Eagles to their first ever state championship appearance in program history this past season.

The other girls basketball coaches receiving regional coach of the year honors include Newaygo coach Nate Thomasma in Region 6 and McBain’s Drew Bronkema in Region 13.

Thomasma helped guide Newaygo to its first state finals appearance since winning consecutive Class C state championships in 1984-85.

In the boys basketball, longtime Beaverton head coach Roy Johnston was honored with Regional Coach of the Year in Region 14. Johnston also further etched his name in the record books with his 800th career win this past season.

Charlevoix coach Matt Stuck in Region 14 received a Regional Coach of the Year award as well.

For the full list of the BCAM coaches of the year awards:

BCAM’s 2021 girls basketball state and regional coaches of the year.

BCAM’s 2021 boys basketball state and regional coaches of the year.