CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Miseducation of Ben Affleck: How 'The Tender Bar' and 'The Last Duel' Could Turn the Oscar Page (Again)

By Clayton Davis
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck is an accomplished actor, producer, writer and director, proven by his two Academy Awards. So why does social media chatter generally refer to each of his new and effective outings worthy of Oscars consideration as a “comeback?”. In the middle of his newest film “The Last Duel,” it...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

J.Lo Accompanies Ben Affleck to the Screening of His Upcoming Film The Tender Bar

Jennifer Lopez continues to support her man, Ben Affleck—and give the paparazzi more healthy doses of PDA. Yesterday, Lopez was spotted hand in hand with Affleck at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood for the screening of his upcoming drama The Tender Bar. Looking uncharacteristically low-key, J.Lo went with an all-black ensemble for the occasion, wearing a matching sweater dress and knee-high boots, and accessorizing with a Valentino purse, dark-brown sunglasses, and her signature gold hoop earrings. Affleck looked dressed down beside her in a simple white shirt, tan jacket, and dark-wash jeans.
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Ben Affleck Smokes A Cigarette & Signs Autographs For Fans While Leaving 'The Tender Bar' Premiere With Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was the king of multitasking while leaving the premiere of his new film Tender Bar with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on Sunday, October 3. The Batman star, 49, and the 52-year-old were photographed together in the back of a black SUV as they departed the red carpet premiere of the coming-of-age drama that he stars in alongside friend George Clooney. Affleck puffed on a cigarette as he rolled down the window to sign autographs for fans at a red light.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tye Sheridan
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
George Clooney
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Dennis Lehane
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jesse James
Person
Grant Heslov
Person
Rob Reiner
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’: Film Review | BFI London 2021

There are no big, aha moments in The Tender Bar. Episodic and intimately scaled, the coming-of-age story takes George Clooney as far from high concept as he’s gone as a director. His eighth feature is also the warmest movie he’s made, the polar opposite of his previous outing, the sci-fi saga The Midnight Sky, which was spun from stark set pieces and an icy palette. In its focus on a working-class neighborhood in the Long Island town of Manhasset, the new film favors ’70s earth tones, the more faded and smoke-stained the better, and it’s alive with messy, loving clashes...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

George Clooney puts Ben Affleck back in the Oscars conversation with ‘The Tender Bar’

The last time George Clooney and Ben Affleck worked together on a project, the result was “Argo.” It won them both Oscars as producers when the 2012 drama steamrolled to a Best Picture victory at the 85th annual Academy Awards. But now, nine years, the two Hollywood icons have teamed up on something new, and with a new dynamic: an adaptation of the best-selling memoir “The Tender Bar,” in which Affleck stars and Clooney directs.  “It’s been a long few years and it’s been pretty divisive and pretty mean-spirited, in general, for all of us. I’ve been part of it; I’ve...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bafta Awards#Academy Awards#The Last Duel#Bafta#Amazon Studios
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Biggest Summer Movie Release Ever

Except when movie theaters are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer movie release period is critical to the $11 billion the industry brings in from ticket sales every year. Some of the biggest releases are done over the three long holiday periods of the season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. […]
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck on Getting Acting Notes From George Clooney: “You’re Embarrassed You Didn’t Think of it”

There was a unique energy in the air Sunday afternoon inside the Directors Guild of America, host of Amazon Studios’ tastemaker reveal of The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck. The A-list pairing seemed to electrify the festivities long before their feet touched the carpet. “This is a big one,” said a veteran red carpet journalist as other reporters buzzed about whether significant others Amal Clooney and Jennifer Lopez would make an appearance at the early evening screening. (For the record: Amal was in the building, while Lopez was rumored to be down the boulevard at Sunset...
CELEBRITIES
flickdirect.com

The Last Duel (2021)

Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian. The Last Duel is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. Based on actual events, the film unravels long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Carrouges' wife, Marguerite, is viciously assaulted by Le Gris, a charge he denies, she refuses to stay silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God's hands.
COMBAT SPORTS
Variety

How Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ Crafted a Medieval World Through Costumes, Music and Lighting

Composer Harry Gregson-Williams, costume designer Janty Yates and cinematographer Dariusz Wolski are part of the team Ridley Scott rallies to make a “Ridley Scott” film. Whether they come on early in the process or later on, his key collaborators know how to deliver his vision. “The Last Duel” in theaters now, is set in the 14th century and stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver who face an epic last duel. While natural was the approach for Wolski, Gregson-Williams aimed to use score to support the story at heart. And for Yates, despite having worked on medieval-set projects before, she had never done...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy