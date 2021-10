The Saints game was a bit of a gut punch. Watching the game, I got the sense that, if the team had played to their potential, they would have handed the Saints a loss. Instead, we saw more confusion, coverage breakdowns and poor tackling that have plagued the defense all season, and Taylor Heinicke had a pair of brutally bad interceptions — one of which ended a scoring drive and the other of which put the defense in a bad situation defending a short field.

