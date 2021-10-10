CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

2 injured in shooting at Des Moines bar after fight breaks out

By Finn Hoogensen
WHO 13
WHO 13
 6 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were shot at a Des Moines bar overnight, a month after another shooting happened at the same location, police said.

A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were both shot after a fight broke out at the High Dive Bar at 508 Indianola Road just before 1 a.m. Sunday, the Des Moines Police Department said.

The man was treated and released from the hospital, but the woman remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Police have not made an arrest in the shooting and are asking the public for any information about the incident.

15-year-old girl injured in shooting at party in Fort Dodge

This is the second shooting with injuries to happen in about a month at the same location. On Sept. 5, police responded to the High Dive Bar when shots were fired into a heavily crowded area. Two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in that shooting.

The Des Moines Police Department said calls to the High Dive Bar have become routine for officers.

“It’s definitely a business that seems to be taking a lot more of police resources than other businesses around it. I think we’ve been out there 64 times since March,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in September. “That’s something that gets you on the radar not only of the neighborhood but us.”

Police said the calls mostly ranged from fights and theft reports to loud noise, but the recent shootings have been the most serious incidents at the location.

Comments / 11

reader from ia.
6d ago

they usually wait until the license comes up for renewal and then recommend to the city not to renew

Reply
4
 

