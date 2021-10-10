27th Down syndrome walk switches gears to car parade

The 27th annual DownRight Extraordinary Walk for Down syndrome took pace Sunday at John Prince Park in Lake Worth Beach.

Throught the Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization the event serves as a fundraiser to help raise awareness and support for families and children with Down syndrome.

"We didn't know we were having a baby with down syndrome, so we didn't prepare, mentally we didn't know what to expect so we reached out to Gold Cost and joined this family," said Toby Brodtman, who is the mother of a child with Down syndrome. "Her entire life Gold Coast has supported us, has told us what comes next has told us about services that are available, has made friends with Down syndrome and without. Today is a day we can see this amazing community that we've been a part of for 20 years and celebrate with them."

Because of the pandemic, for the second year the event was not a walk, but a parade of cars decorated with streamers and balloons supporting the different team of families in the organization.

The event spanned a mile through the park lined with staff and supporters cheering the family on.

"It's always the best day. This is in support of Sasha as well as all of those with special needs and inclusion and everything else." said Dan Brodtman on Team Sasha.

Because the event is a fundraiser, people are encouraged to find a team and help donate to the cause.

The organization has a $200K fundraising goal so if you'd like to help out click on the link below.

https://www.ds-stride.org/downrightextraordinary/donate

