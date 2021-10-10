Area volleyball roundup: Wagner sweeps Madison for 10th consecutive win
WAGNER — Wagner won its 10th straight match, defeating Madison in straight sets on Saturday. Set scores were 25-13, 25-16 and 25-18. Wagner (18-4): Emma Yost and Avari Bruguier each recorded nine kills for the Red Raiders. Bruguier also led Wagner with 17 digs and two aces. Macy Koupal put up 28 assists and an ace, while Shalayne Nagel had 12 digs and three blocks. Wagner is at Parkston on Oct. 12.www.mitchellrepublic.com
