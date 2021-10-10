Lethbridge Results Sunday October 10th, 2021

SEBRING — In the short time they’ve been open, BC Billiards have been making some impressive noise at the deep end of the pool where the sharks swim. Twice since opening Oct. 25, 2020, the hall, which is owned by Carl Andrews, Bill Dixon and JR Smith has hosted tournaments featuring the No.1 ranked woman in the world. First with Jeanette Lee, also known as “The Black Widow,” and most recently on Saturday, Oct. 9 with Allison “The Duchess of Doom” Fisher.

SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO