Lethbridge Results Sunday October 10th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

8th-$7,537, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:48.840. Bb Cant Touch This124764-hd4-33-63-103-½O. Foster13.10. Two Terms124335-25-1½6-15-14-¾L. Allen42.65. Freezing Jimmy1272176-15-14-1½5-19½S. Chickeness8.85. Starwalker124442-12-½4-1½6-56-6T. Simpson74.45. Valued124676-17777D. Badaloo31.95. 1 (1)Papichulo2.302.102.10. 5 (5)Bourbon Bandit4.403.50. 7 (7)Bb Cant Touch This4.70. Exacta (1-5) paid $9.90; $1 Superfecta...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

chatsports.com

MLB Playoff Roundup: October 10th

The postseason continues to advance, and MLB has plenty of interesting series developing. With the Yankees out of the running, we’ll keep you up-to-date on who is making a push for the commissioner’s trophy with daily rundowns of the latest action. Today we’re reviewing what went down in the ALDS, and the return of the four-series action set up for tonight.
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

Santa Anita Park Results Friday October 15th, 2021

1st-$42,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.450, 46.720, 1:10.810, 1:22.450, 00.000, 1:34.370. Loud Loud Music118311-11-½1-1½1-31-2¼D. Van Dyke2.30. Cecile's Chapter120424-44-4½4-43-½2-¾T. Baze7.10. Del Mar Drama122542-12-12-1½2-½3-2¼T. Pereira1.70. Zabava122133-½3-hd3-hd4-54-5¼U. Rispoli1.70. Donut Girl1152555555D. Herrera21.90. 4 (3)Loud Loud Music6.603.802.60. 5 (4)Cecile's Chapter6.203.20. 6 (5)Del Mar Drama2.40.
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results CTM

1st_$16,170, st hcp, 3YO up, 1, clear. Off 5:17. Time 0:00.00. Fast. Also Ran_Indicative. Exacta (3-1) paid $26.40. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Lone Star-11-Add

11th_$16,800, alc, 3YO up, 4f, clear. Off 10:54. Time 1:98.77. Fast. Also Ran_Without a Tres, Bp Desert Streak, Md Twenty Twenty, Paint Me a Legacy, Incredible Hocks B, Sir Bakers Legacy, Jess Like Budder. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $33.25. Daily Double (5-4) paid $24.20. Exacta (4-3) paid $28.40. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-2-1) paid $20.34. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-2) paid $16.90.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday October 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Awesome Incentive (L), 120R. Latchman4-x-xJohn McKee12/1. 2Holly's Persuasion (L), 120D. Thorpe7-x-xJohn McKee12/1. 3Shiny Penny (L), 120J. Montanox-x-xCrystal Pickett6/1. 4Miss Midnight , 120W. Ho2-5-5James Lawrence, II7/5. 5Swayin to and Fro , 120C. Hiraldox-x-xMarion Cuttino15/1. 6I B Nasty (L), 120F. Peltroche3-4-5Gregory Viands8/1. 7Ain't She a Pistol ,...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Fresno-3-Add

3rd_$12,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 1:51. Time 1:39.11. Fast. Also Ran_Sayitall, Born to Reign. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $17.70, $1 Pick 3 (4-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $22.30. Daily Double (3-1) paid $9.20. Daily Double (4-1) paid $16.60. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $21.70. $1 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $40.80. TOT $892,298.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Remington Park Early Entries, Saturday October 23rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Temporarily (M), 119R. Eramiax-x-xDonnie Von Hemel. 2Silverscape (M), 119F. Wethey Jr.x-x-xFrancisco Bravo. 5Way too Pretty (M), 119S. Elliott7-4-xSteven Asmussen. 6Diamonds N Aces (L), 119W. Hamilton2-3-xMichael Whitelaw. 2nd-$16,000, Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Affluent Gentleman (L), 120D....
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Keeneland Results Saturday October 16th, 2021

6th-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.690, 47.170, 1:11.480, 1:38.450, 00.000, 1:45.390. Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Pioneerof the Nile-Morrow Cove. Scratched: Moms Moon, Corrente de Ouro, Bickell, Cabana Time, Mazuma, Heir to Greatness. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Camp David119632-1½2-1½2-3½1-1½1-3¼J. Ortiz12.205.603.205.10. Curbstone119311-11-1½1-½2-2½2-4¼R. Santana,...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Keeneland-2-Add

2nd_$37,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, clear. Off 1:33. Time 1:11.86. Fast. Scratched_Sherwood Avenue. Also Ran_Ain't That a Kick, Ashwins Orb, First Glimpse, Dondada, Gran Muchaco, Flagstone, Golden Luna, Shadyfied. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $5.50. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $15.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-8-3) paid $174.89. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-8) paid $113.90.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Delaware Park Early Entries, Thursday October 21st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Sunny Saint (L), 123J. Rodriguez2-3-4Joseph Minieri. 2Private Code (L), 120I. Castillo5-5-11Michael Dini. 3Angel's Entry (L), 120A. Green4-5-5Baltazar Galvan. 4Spritzer (L), 115J. Hiraldo8-8-8Willie Kee. 5Combating (L), 123C. Marquez4-2-3Richard Hendriks. 6Violet's Brother (L), 120K. Mendez7-8-5Kelly Deiter. 7Magic Wizard (L), 123C. Cedeno3-3-3Richard Hendriks. 2nd-$28,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up...
DELAWARE STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belmont Park-10-Add

10th_$45,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, tf., clear. Off 5:25. Time 1:23.16. Firm. Scratched_Early Edition, Gallina. Also Ran_Phenomenal Woman, Tami's Orchid, Escapewithfriends, Barrel of Bliss, Roxen, Incontrovertible, a-Favorite Impulse, a-Ethel's Doctorate, New York Banker. $1 Pick 6 (4-7-2-5/7/12/13/14-5-5) 5 Correct Paid $916.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-2-5/7/12/13/14-5-5) 5 Correct Paid $6,095.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-5/7/12/13/14-5-5) 4 Correct Paid $883.50. $1 Pick 3 (7-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $477.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-4-11) paid $143.30. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $114.00. $1 Exacta (5-8) paid $39.00. $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-4) paid $163.75. Attendance unavailable. IST $11,241,123. Handle $1,270,573. Total Handle $12,511,696.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Laurel Race Course-9-Add

9th_$48,760, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 5:00. Time 1:11.51. Good. Also Ran_Maggie's Bid, Hitech Is Back, Royal Appointment. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (3/6/12/13-4-1-8-1-3) 5 Correct Paid $46.84. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-1-8-1-3) 5 Correct Paid $2,297.05. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-8-1-3) 4 Correct Paid $45.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $17.40. $1 Superfecta (3-2-6-4) paid $114.70. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $14.50. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $22.70. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-6) paid $27.90. TOT $2,466,198.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park

1st_$12,650, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 7:09. Time 1:11.50. Fast. Also Ran_Big Tiny, Visual Magic, Royal Soprano. Exacta (2-3) paid $22.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-6-4) paid $14.71. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-6) paid $15.70. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

World class talent visits BC Billiards...again

SEBRING — In the short time they’ve been open, BC Billiards have been making some impressive noise at the deep end of the pool where the sharks swim. Twice since opening Oct. 25, 2020, the hall, which is owned by Carl Andrews, Bill Dixon and JR Smith has hosted tournaments featuring the No.1 ranked woman in the world. First with Jeanette Lee, also known as “The Black Widow,” and most recently on Saturday, Oct. 9 with Allison “The Duchess of Doom” Fisher.
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Canter takes 3-shot lead into final day of Andalucía Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — English golfer Laurie Canter is eyeing his first European Tour win after taking a 3-shot lead of the Andalucía Masters heading into the final round. Canter carded 4-under 67 on Saturday after making eight birdies to double up his four bogeys. That left him 7 under...
GOLF
midfloridanewspapers.com

Cornell 34, Colgate 20

COR_Wang 18 run (Lees kick), 14:56. COR_Raymond III 24 pass from Kenney (Lees kick), 02:35. COR_Thut 82 interception return (pass failed), 09:41. RUSHING_Colgate, Ma. Hurleman 10-40, Mi. Brescia 10-35, Et. West 1-6, Ha. Kirk 1-2, Jo. Cox 1-1, My. Bradley 1-0, Ga. Oakey 1-(minus 2). Cornell, Ja. Wang 12-84, De. Harrell 11-46, De. Brewer 8-46, Ed. Tillman 5-37, Lu. Duby 1-34, SK. Howard 3-2, Ri. Kenney 1-1, Dr. Powell 2-0, De. Brinson 2-(minus 2), Team 2-(minus 7).
FOOTBALL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Montana St. 13, Weber St. 7

WEB_Davis 9 run (Thompson kick), 10:38. RUSHING_Montana St., Is. Ifanse 25-81, El. Elliott 4-31, To. Mellott 1-20, Ma. McKay 8-11, Wi. Patterson 2-6, Team 3-(minus 3). Weber St., Jo. Davis 13-53, Do. McMillan 3-15, Da. Jones 5-13, Cr. Cooper 2-8, Da. Bankston 1-2, Br. Barron 8-(minus 37). PASSING_Montana St., Ma....
MONTANA STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

No. 9 Oregon 24, California 17

ORE_Dye 11 run (C.Lewis kick), 5:17. CAL_FG Longhetto 44, 8:34. CAL_Reinwald 4 pass from Garbers (Longhetto kick), 13:37. ORE_Redd 20 pass from A.Brown (C.Lewis kick), 11:23. ORE_A.Brown 11 run (C.Lewis kick), 4:50. CALORE. First downs2422. Total Net Yards409461. Rushes-yards36-16134-207 Passing248254. Punt Returns1-210-0 Kickoff Returns2-393-67 Interceptions Ret.0-00-0 Comp-Att-Int24-44-024-32-0 Sacked-Yards Lost2-72-10 Punts4-43.02-51.5.
NFL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Saturday's Transactions

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned LF Terrance Gore and LHP Dylan Lee to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Chris Martin and 1B Johan Camargo. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Justin Bruihl and RHP Evan Phillips. Reassigned LHP David Price and LF Billy McKinney to the minor leagues. BASKETEBALL. National Basketball...
NFL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Detroit hosts Vancouver following shootout win

Vancouver Canucks (1-0-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (0-0-1, sixth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +104, Canucks -124; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits the Detroit Red Wings after the Canucks defeated Philadelphia 5-4 in a shootout. Detroit went 19-27-10 overall with a...
NHL

Comments / 0

