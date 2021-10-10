CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improving Weather On Columbus Day, Very Warm By Midweek?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbus Day arrives with the sun slowly returning, bringing temperatures back up to the 70 degrees mark, making for a pleasant holiday. If you have the day off, it will be a nice day for any outdoor activates, especially as the day goes on. Much of next week is looking dry and warm with temperatures in the 70s each day. We will see a warm and cold front pass Tuesday and Wednesday with more clouds and a low risk for a few showers. Temperatures will be the bigger weather story as they continue to trend around 5-10 degrees above normal.

Strong evening storms bring in a fall chill starting Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes have arrived! say goodbye to the mild and muggy weather. strong evening storms came through ahead of a cold front. There was even a tornado warning issued for Berkshire county! Some downpours along with a gusty wind can be expected through midnight. Behind the cold...
Overnight rain to bring in a fall chill starting Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes have arrived! say goodbye to the mild and muggy weather. strong evening storms came through ahead of a cold front. There was even a tornado warning issued for Berkshire county! Some downpours along with a gusty wind can be expected through midnight. Behind the cold...
Weather Forecast For Alameda

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alameda: Saturday, October 16: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 17: Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while
Strong storms usher in a fall feel beginning Sunday

The mild and muggy weather is ending. Strong evening storms are coming through with the passing of a cold front. There was even a tornado warning eelier in Berkshire county! Some downpours and gusty winds overnight was we go from a summer feel to a fall chill by Sunday. Behind the cold front, wind will shift west-northwest and increase again Sunday. Cooler, refreshing air will rush in and temperatures return to normal Sunday and 50s Monday. Gusty breezes will likely produce a few lake-effect showers that drift into the hill towns and possibly the valley Sunday and Monday afternoons, but many will see dry weather.
