Improving Weather On Columbus Day, Very Warm By Midweek?

Columbus Day arrives with the sun slowly returning, bringing temperatures back up to the 70 degrees mark, making for a pleasant holiday. If you have the day off, it will be a nice day for any outdoor activates, especially as the day goes on. Much of next week is looking dry and warm with temperatures in the 70s each day. We will see a warm and cold front pass Tuesday and Wednesday with more clouds and a low risk for a few showers. Temperatures will be the bigger weather story as they continue to trend around 5-10 degrees above normal.