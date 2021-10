MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Vistra Energy Corp. CEO Curt Morgan said his company isn’t waiting for new state weatherization requirements to kick-in. “We’re putting in the money to make sure these plants work.” During a tour Friday of the Midlothian Power Plant, operated by Luminant, a Vistra subsidiary, officials said they’re spending $50 million this year and another $30 million next year at their Texas facilities to better prepare for the weather. Instead of being able to withstand ten-degree temperatures, the plants will be able to withstand temperatures as low as five degrees below zero for seven days straight. “This is going in and being...

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO