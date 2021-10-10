UConn football coach Lou Spanos makes his presence known, but Huskies once again fail to finish

UConn players could see Lou Spanos’ face and hear his voice up to 90 minutes before their game at UMass, then they were on their own. Their coach, in isolation due to COVID-19, could only watch on TV.

“I was fortunate that I worked with coach [Nick] Saban at Alabama, always thinking outside the box,” Spanos said Sunday. “So we did it by the NCAA guidelines, had virtual meetings with our team, with the iPad, and I was able to be in the locker room up to 90 minutes before the game.”

The Huskies led at halftime, then wilted in the fourth quarter and lost 27-13.

“We talked as a team,” Spanos said. “We did some good stuff. At halftime, score was 10-7 we’re up, and we just talked about that mind set and mentality of finishing. Second half, we’re going to do stuff during this week of practice to get our minds right and finish.

“We’ve been so close since I took the team over, now we’re got to make sure we finish.”

The Huskies (0-7) were close to getting a win over Wyoming, 30-point favorites, and Vanderbilt, 14-point favorites. They were 3½-point favorites over UMass, which came into the game with a 16-game losing streak. Then Friday, UConn learned that Spanos, offensive coordinator Frank Giufre, tight ends coach Corey Edsall, left tackle Ryan Van Demark and lineman Will Meyer had all tested positive for COVID-19. Two other unvaccinated members of the team who were close contacts were quarantined.

Defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter had to become the Huskies’ play-caller.

Spanos said he and the others affected were feeling well and watched the game together via Zoom.

“The timeline will be staggered for our players and coaches return,” he said. “We’ll be following medical protocols.”

Another close game was expected Saturday, and the Huskies fell short of even that. UMass had 407 total yards to UConn’s 291, and frequently had the Huskies off-balance with its two-quarterback system, Brady Olsen (10 for 22, 162 yards, no interceptions) and Zamar Wise, who threw only one pass but rushed 11 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. Down to one healthy scholarship running back, the Minutemen rode Ellis Merriweather, who carried 39 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

The best player in the game for UConn was freshman running back Nate Carter, who carried 20 times, netting 136 yards with bursts of 30 and 46 yards. Carter has 400 yards on the season — 259 in the last two games — and is averaging 5.06 yards per carry.

Quarterback Steve Krajewski was banged up making a tackle after an interception, but Spanos said he’s “good to go” physically.

Renewing a series that ended in 1998, the Huskies will play Yale at Rentschler Field this week as part of their Homecoming festivities. With Middle Tennessee State, Clemson, UCF and Houston to follow, this could be UConn’s last chance to salvage a win out of 2021.

It’s not certain whether Spanos will be back on the sidelines this week, but “the players will see me and hear my voice,” he said.

