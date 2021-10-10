CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Opinion: Jon Gruden's racist email exposes truth about the man behind 'Coach Chucky' image

By Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Rubber lips?

Now that’s a new one on me. I’ve heard descriptions such as someone having a “glass jaw” or “two left feet.” And no, I don’t want your “rubber check” to cover the donation pledge.

Yet Jon Gruden hopes you are dumb enough to believe his explanation that the racist metaphor he used in an email to describe NFL Players Association chief DeMaurice Smith was actually a reference to the man’s credibility.

Yeah, right. Now, “Pinocchio Nose” is one that might fit Gruden.

Gruden, the Raiders coach and leader of a squad where roughly three-quarters of the players are Black, was exposed Friday when The Wall Street Journal reported that amid 65,000 emails reviewed during an investigation of the Washington Football Team’s workplace culture amid sexual harassment allegations, was Gruden's message to then-Washington executive Bruce Allen about Smith during the NFL lockout in 2011.

“Dumborris (sic) Smith has lips the size of michellin (sic) tires,” Gruden wrote.

In explaining that, Gruden told the WSJ he didn’t remember that specific email, but allowed that he uses the term “rubber lips” when he believes someone is untruthful. Thus, the connection to Michelin as an attempt to explain his shameful insensitivity to the racist language and images that have been used to denigrate Black people for generations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Q1U7_0cNBoMlR00
Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t think he’s dumb,” Gruden told the WSJ. “I don’t think he’s a liar … I don’t have a racist bone in my body, and I’ve proven that for 58 years.”

Experience tells me that when someone says, “I’m not racist” to make a point about their innocence, it typically prefaces some comment to the contrary.

In Gruden’s case, he sure proved something with that email. The uncomfortable truth is that Gruden, who at the time in 2011 worked as the high-profile color analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” has been exposed for what he is.

Someone who is comfortable enough in his own skin to use a racist metaphor in describing a Black man.

It’s the act of racism that matters, regardless of whether you believe you have a “racist bone” or not in your body.

MORE: Jon Gruden used racist trope in 2011 email about NFL union head DeMaurice Smith

'THIS HURTS ME': Tearful Randy Moss responds to Jon Gruden email

Reminds me of Riley Cooper, the former Eagles receiver who was caught on video a few years ago using a racial slur to a Black security guard. Cooper, like Gruden, contended that he wasn’t racist … although his actions were exposed to prove otherwise.

So, yes, add a layer to the “Coach Chucky” Gruden image as an intense, passionate, fun-loving workaholic.

He’s a moron, too.

Just consider his damage-control effort. He told ESPN that among the emails the NFL discovered was also one in which he used a vulgar term in describing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell – as if that false equivalency would earn him a pass for disparaging Smith.

Funny, Gruden seems to remember talking trash about Goodell but can’t recall dissing Smith.

“Racism like this comes from the fact that I’m at the same table as they are, and they don’t think someone who looks like me belongs,” Smith, the NFLPA’s executive director, told the WSJ. “I’m sorry my family has to see something like this, but I would rather they know. I will not let it define me.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis, who in 2018 lured Gruden back to coaching after repeated attempts with a 10-year, $100 million contract, called the email “disturbing” and maintained that it is “not what the Raiders stand for.” His father, Al Davis, was certainly socially progressive. But the current owner is still, well, working on establishing such a track record. In a statement, Mark Davis said he is “discussing” the matter with Gruden. It’s interesting that he also maintained he didn’t become aware of Gruden’s email or receive it from the NFL until Friday, when the WSJ broke the story.

With that timeline, it seems apparent that the NFL was content to sweep it under the rug – even with a league owner – while also probably burying other information from the secretive investigation into the Washington Football Team that may expose others, such as WFT owner Daniel Snyder. That the Gruden email was leaked seemingly and shamefully provides a measure of cover for Snyder & Co.

Meanwhile, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy called the email “appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values.” Maybe so. But what will the NFL do about it? Don’t hold your breath.

The NFL has a history, too, of stumbling on these types of issues. When Jets owner Woody Johnson, for instance, made insensitive remarks about Black people while serving as ambassador to Great Britain, there was no reprimand from Goodell & Co. I’m doubting there will be any discipline for an action by Gruden during a period when he was employed by an NFL broadcast partner and not a team.

'When will it end?'

Gruden will pay a price, I’d suspect, with his reputation. He has squandered respect and credibility among Black people – and probably with others, too, who embrace equality.

Randy Moss’ tearful reflections during ESPN’s NFL studio show on Sunday morning spoke volumes.

“We talk about leadership,” said Moss, the Hall of Fame receiver. “We give these guys big contracts because they want to be able of (leading) 70 men, coaches, equipment staff and managers to the No. 1 goal, and that’s to win a championship.

“And for us to be moving back and not forward … National Football League, this hurts me.”

Of course, this is bigger than the NFL. Yet Moss, who mentioned that his “civil rights were kind of messed with in high school,” knows that the Gruden episode is yet another example of a heinous mindset that permeates with some throughout society – and victimizes others in myriad ways.

That Gruden has one of the league’s highest profiles makes it the NFL’s problem. The league has for many years carried a shameful record for providing opportunities for people of color to advance to leadership positions as head coaches and top executives. And now this. Makes you wonder about racist thinking of league power brokers that has not been exposed, but undoubtedly exists.

Rod Graves, executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which "exists to champion diversity in the NFL," amplified as much in a statement while urging the league to take strong action against Gruden.

“The insensitive remarks made by Jon Gruden about DeMaurice Smith are indicative of the racism that exists on many levels of professional sports,” Graves wrote. “Furthermore, it reveals that the journey for African Americans and other minorities in sports, is riddled with irrepressible mindsets at the highest level.

"It is our hope that the League and team ownership will address this matter with a remedy commensurate with these painful words. This is yet another inflection point in a society fraught with cynical social blinders, absent of respect for the intellectual capacity and leadership of minorities. When will it end?”

Maybe it will end when it matters as much to people like Gruden.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell on Twitter @JarrettBell .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Jon Gruden's racist email exposes truth about the man behind 'Coach Chucky' image

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
NFL
Fox News

Darren Waller taunting penalty during Raiders game leaves NFL world dumbfounded

NFL fans watching were again made unhappy with a taunting penalty during the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers game on Monday night. Raiders tight end Darren Waller caught his first pass from Derek Carr in the second quarter with 9:08 remaining. Waller got the first down on the 21-yard completion and celebrated by throwing the ball on the ground and not in anyone’s particular direction.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Randy Moss
Person
Demaurice Smith
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
CBS Sports

Keyshawn Johnson says Jon Gruden has always been a fraud: 'From day one he's been a used car salesman'

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned on Monday night, after emails which included him using insensitive and inappropriate language were leaked. The saga began on Friday, when Gruden was put under investigation by the NFL for an email sent in 2011 in which the coach used a racial trope to criticize NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. While Gruden coached on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, the most recent leak seemingly took away whatever chance he had at retaining his position.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Lockout#National Football League#American Football#Nfl Players Association#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Michelin#Las Vegas Raiders#Usa Today Sports#Espn
ESPN

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith's job in jeopardy after executive committee vote, sources say

DeMaurice Smith's time as executive director of the NFL Players Association could be coming to an end, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The NFLPA's executive committee took a vote Tuesday night to determine whether Smith should be allowed to remain in the job he has held for the past 12 years, sources said. According to the NFLPA's constitution, a unanimous approval vote by the 14-member committee would have kept Smith in the job, likely on a new three-year contract. However, the vote was evenly split at 7-7, sources said.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Audacy

Chris Simms on former coach Jon Gruden: 'I just can't believe how stupid he is'

Much to the chagrin of some, NBC's Mike Tirico seemed to suggest Sunday on Football Night in America that following an apology the world should move on from discussing a Wall Street Journal report that showed that his former Monday Night Football partner Jon Gruden had used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurcie Smith in 2011.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
theundefeated.com

Gruden is gone, now the NFL should get rid of those who enabled him

In a stunning turn of events that unfolded on Monday, Gruden was forced to resign as Las Vegas Raiders coach in the face of an avalanche of racist, anti-gay and misogynist emails first disclosed by The New York Times. So, Gruden, who was in the fourth year of a $100...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Sam sends first tweet since inclusion in Jon Gruden email

Michael Sam on Monday night sent his first tweet since being included in Jon Gruden’s offensive emails. Personal emails Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen were uncovered as part of the NFL’s investigation into the franchise’s workplace. One email comment Gruden made about DeMaurice Smith leaked on Friday. Then on Monday, more emails leaked that led Gruden to resign from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

268K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy