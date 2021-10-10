Barboursville cancer patient receives support from country music stars

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – After a year of dealing with the pandemic, concert-goers were ready to get back to live shows. One festival in Barboursville, West Virginia brought in bands from all over the tri-state, but this event was about more than just music.

The first-ever “Barry Palooza” music festival started off strong Sunday afternoon with visitors coming out for good food, good music, and a good cause. The proceeds from the event will benefit Barry Smith who is currently fighting stage four prostate cancer.

Smith has been in the local music business for more than 20 years and in that time has been a helping hand to his community and now, they’re returning the favor.



Barry Smith (top left) talks with friends about the event on Sunday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The event brought in a crowd of community members all ready to enjoy local music and support Smith during this tough time. Smith says the overall support has been amazing.

“I’m just completely humbled by the fact of all the support that everybody’s giving me. Everybody’s behind me and trying to lift me up in such a time. Barry Smith, event benefiter

The support didn’t just come from the local area, well-known country music stars have also stepped in to help. Brad Paisley and Tyler Childers both donated signed guitars to be used as prizes in a raffle contest.

Even thought the music festival has ended, donations are still be accepted on-line. Click here to find out more.

