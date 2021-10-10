CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barboursville, WV

Barboursville cancer patient receives support from country music stars

By Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kcqS_0cNBoKzz00

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – After a year of dealing with the pandemic, concert-goers were ready to get back to live shows. One festival in Barboursville, West Virginia brought in bands from all over the tri-state, but this event was about more than just music.

The first-ever “Barry Palooza” music festival started off strong Sunday afternoon with visitors coming out for good food, good music, and a good cause. The proceeds from the event will benefit Barry Smith who is currently fighting stage four prostate cancer.

Smith has been in the local music business for more than 20 years and in that time has been a helping hand to his community and now, they’re returning the favor.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TX6cM_0cNBoKzz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmm9f_0cNBoKzz00
Barry Smith (top left) talks with friends about the event on Sunday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The event brought in a crowd of community members all ready to enjoy local music and support Smith during this tough time. Smith says the overall support has been amazing.

“I’m just completely humbled by the fact of all the support that everybody’s giving me. Everybody’s behind me and trying to lift me up in such a time.

Barry Smith, event benefiter

The support didn’t just come from the local area, well-known country music stars have also stepped in to help. Brad Paisley and Tyler Childers both donated signed guitars to be used as prizes in a raffle contest.

Even thought the music festival has ended, donations are still be accepted on-line. Click here to find out more.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

WOWK TV children’s programming October 16/17

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Special children’s programming for this weekend (October 16 and October 17): SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16: “Mission Unstoppable” – 10:00 a.m. “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m. “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m. “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17: “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m. “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
City
Barboursville, WV
WOWK 13 News

FestivFALL ends with weekend full of events

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – FestivFALL in Charleston wraps up this weekend, but more events are still set before the festival ends. Events for the final weekend kick off tonight Oct. 14, starting with “An Evening with West Virginia Dance, Co” at the Culture Center Theater. Tickets for the performance will be available at the door […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

2K+
Followers
679
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy