Why Patriots' offensive line loves blocking for Mac Jones

 6 days ago
The Patriots offensive line hadn't exactly been a strength of the team over the first four weeks of the season, especially relating to protecting rookie QB Mac Jones.

Over the first four games, he was hit 34 times.

Even though that is far too many, the rookie remained positive and never pointed any fingers.

Speaking to reporters after Sunday's 25-22 win in Houston, where the unit played much better, center David Andrews gave Jones a ton of credit when discussing the offensive line's play from the game, in which he was the only starter playing.

“No. 10, he’s a tough son of a gun,” Andrews told reporters. “So, hats off to him, too.”

Jones was hit only four times in Sunday's game, but he still showed the same toughness stepping into a few throws knowing he was going to take a big hit.

“Quarterbacks, toughness maybe isn’t on display,” Andrews said. “Like, they’re not going around hitting people. But the kid stands in there, he makes throws. He takes hits. He’s never negative, especially after some of our performances here of late. “He stands in there, he’s positive, he’s ready to go. He has our back. You get to play for a guy like that — that’s a great opportunity. It shows a lot of poise from a guy like that.”

The win was Jones' second of his pro career and first of the come-from-behind variety.

“He’s a great player. Great guy," Andrews said. "Just the poise you’ve seen out of him these first four weeks. … What a great win for him.”

Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron, Ted Karras and James Ferentz did a great job filling in for Trent Brown (calf), Shaq Mason (abdomen), Michael Onwenu (COVID list) and Isaiah Wynn (COVID list).

Jones' positive energy despite a tough start to the year for the group has to be a great feeling for them and will only help as the season goes on and things likely start to improve once everyone gets back healthy.

