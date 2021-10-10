CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Toymaker Hasbro’s CEO Brian Goldner will take medical leave

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiZ1T_0cNBo2CA00
FILE - Brian Goldner, chairman of the board and CEO of Hasbro, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable with industry executives about reopening the country after coronavirus closures, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington. Toymaker Hasbro Inc. announced Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, that Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. The move follows Goldner's disclosure in August 2020 that he was undergoing continued medical treatment for cancer since 2014. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Toy and entertainment company Hasbro Inc. has announced that Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately.

The move, announced Sunday, follows Goldner’s disclosure in August 2020 that he was undergoing continued medical treatment for cancer since 2014.

Goldner has served as the CEO of Hasbro, Inc. since 2008, and has served as the chairman since May 2015.

Rich Stoddart, most recently the lead independent director of Hasbro’s board, has been appointed as interim CEO and will begin immediately.

Hasbro says Stoddart brings extensive leadership experience and expertise in global brand-building, advertising and marketing, and supply chain management. He was previously CEO at InnerWorkings, Inc., the largest global marketing execution company, and Leo Burnett Worldwide. He has served on Hasbro’s board since 2014.

In conjunction with appointing Stoddart as interim CEO, Hasbro’s board has reappointed Edward M. Philip as lead independent director, and Tracy A. Leinbach as chair of the nominating, governance and social responsibility committee of the board.

Philip has more than 30 years of business and management experience, including as both an operating executive and chief financial officer of multinational corporations. Leinbach served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer for Ryder System, Inc., a global logistics and transportation and supply chain solutions provider from 2003 until 2006.

“Brian has been an inspiring and visionary leader who has set Hasbro on an incredible path towards the future. All of us at Hasbro are thinking of him while he focuses on his health, “said Philp in a statement.

Hasbro’s headquarters are in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

_______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Comments / 0

Related
chiefexecutive.net

Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt: ‘It’s Complicated’

Editor’s Note: Jeff Immelt will be one of the keynote speakers at our upcoming CEO Leadership Conference in Phoenix, Nov. 4 & 5. Please join us. If it’s true, as James Joyce wrote, that mistakes are the “portals of discovery,” then Jeff Immelt’s new memoir may serve as a detailed map for CEOs in every industry on what not to do. In Hot Seat: Hard-won Lessons in Challenging Times, Immelt offers an excruciatingly detailed look into the pivotal decisions he made at GE—many of which he was later crucified for in the press and on the Street.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Walmart Appoints U.S. COO

Walmart U.S. has promoted Chris Nicholas to chief operating officer and has hired Instacart’s Seth Dallaire as chief revenue officer, both newly created positions. Nicholas starts in job effective immediately. Dallaire will join Walmart in the coming weeks Walmart’s U.S. President and CEO John Furner said in an October 1 company memo when announcing the new roles.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

President And CEO Of Williams-Sonoma Makes $1.7M Sale

Laura Alber, President And CEO at Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), made a large insider sell on October 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma at prices ranging from $170.78 to $172.83. The total transaction amounted to $1,715,513.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Rhode Island State
Reuters

Digital ad demand helps Publicis hike 2021 growth outlook

Oct 14 (Reuters) - French advertising group Publicis (PUBP.PA) raised its outlook for 2021 on Thursday as a global shift towards digital media and e-commence helped its third-quarter organic growth exceed market expectations. Demand for digital advertising helped Publicis, which has sought to attract new customers by promising targeted campaigns...
BUSINESS
talkbusiness.net

Walmart creates two new leadership roles for U.S. division

Walmart has promoted Chris Nicholas to chief operating officer and hired Instacart exec Seth Dallaire as its chief revenue officer for the U.S. business. Dacona Smith will remain chief operations officer and executive vice president after being promoted in early 2020 to that role by U.S. CEO John Furner. Furner...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Walgreens names 2 new execs

Walgreens Boots Alliance said Oct. 12 it has named two new leaders to its executive team. Holly May was appointed executive vice president and global chief human resources officer, and Anita Allemand, PharmD, was named chief transformation and integration officer, a newly created role. Ms. May will be responsible for...
BUSINESS
Modern Healthcare

Walmart makes headway into self-insured space with Transcarent partnership

Walmart is making its first foray into the self-insured employer market through a new partnership with healthcare startup Transcarent, the retailer announced Friday. Employers that contract with Transcarent will share any cost savings that result from workers using Walmart expanding suite of healthcare services, which includes in-person clinics, discounted prescription drugs, virtual care, vision care and specialty medications. In addition to shared savings, Walmart stands to benefit from additional customers in its stores.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Burnett
Person
Brian Goldner
The Motley Fool

Is UiPath Stock a Buy?

UiPath’s stock skyrocketed after its IPO in April. The stock now trades below its IPO price. Concerns about its slowing growth, declining margins, and high valuation have caused investors to abandon the stock. UiPath (NYSE:PATH), a developer of automation software for repetitive office tasks, went public in April at $56...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Ceo#Medical Leave#Ap#Hasbro Inc#Innerworkings Inc#Leo Burnett Worldwide#Ryder System Inc
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart launches go-to-market solution for self-insured plans

Through a partnership with Transcarent, Walmart is offering its savings on pharmaceuticals and other services to self-insured employers for the first time. The collaboration, announced Oct. 15, offers Walmart's healthcare services to employers of all sizes. Walmart's offerings provide access to pharmacy, optical, telehealth, over-the-counter treatments, the Walmart health center...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Executive Chairman And CEO Of Verisign Sold $1.2M In Stock

D. James Bidzos, Executive Chairman And CEO at Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN), made a large insider sell on October 13, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign at prices ranging from $204.72 to $205.21. The total transaction amounted to $1,229,779.
STOCKS
CNBC

Amazon Web Services plans to design more of its own semiconductors, CEO says

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky told CNBC on Friday the cloud computing giant plans to keep designing its own semiconductors, stressing the cost benefits for clients. "We have several different chips that we've designed so far, with more to come," Selipsky told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer. The newly installed head...
BUSINESS
Virginia Business

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense promotes COO to CEO

Robert Geckle has worked with Airbus in multiple countries. Robert Geckle has been promoted to be the CEO of Arlington-based aerospace and aviation contractor Airbus U.S. Space & Defense Inc., moving up from serving as the chief operating officer and head of operations and corporate functions, the company announced Thursday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Guardian

Why are shares in THG tanking and what are the company’s plans?

A year ago the Hut Group was celebrating a £5.4bn stock market flotation, with its musclebound boss Matt Moulding banking an £830m share bonus. This week the Manchester-based group, which owns the online retail sites Lookfantastic, Glossybox, Zavvi and Coggles, as well as beauty brands including ESPA and Illamasqua, and the sports nutrition brand Myprotein, is back in the headlines for the wrong reasons.
STOCKS
drugstorenews.com

WBA launches Walgreens Health amid wider health strategy rollout

As it shared the results of its expectation-beating fourth quarter and full fiscal year on Thursday, Walgreens Boots Alliance also rolled out its new healthcare strategy at its virtual investor conference. The new strategy includes the creation of Walgreens Health, a business segment focused on its capabilities in primary care,...
MarketWatch

Milan Laser hair removal company files to go public

Milan Laser Inc., the profitable Nebraska-based laser hair removal company, has filed to go public. The company has not yet determined how many shares it will offering in its initial public offering, the expected pricing of the IPO or the number of shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO. The company did said it have three classes of common stock. The Class A shares to offered in the IPO will have one per share, while Class B and Class C shares will initially have 10 votes. The company expects its shares to list on the NYSE under the ticker...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: J&J, Netflix, Nvidia, Tesla

It's finally time to get bullish, because the cavalry is finally here. Those were Jim Cramer thoughts for his Mad Money viewers Friday after a two-day rally that seems to have finally broken the gloom on Wall Street. It's time to get constructive, Cramer said, because there's another gauntlet of earnings ahead.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

613K+
Followers
331K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy