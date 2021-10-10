CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleExplore the wonders and discover the most amazing sights of Europe by train. With Rail Europe you can find tickets between regions and countries in Europe ahead of time and stay prepared for your trip. Easily search for the best routes from your location to your chosen destination and purchase your tickets at the best price. Rail Europe are the official agents for rail and bus operations in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Luxemburg and the Netherlands. Their coverage is also constantly growing throughout Europe. So when you plan your next trip, make the process easy and reliable.

theloadstar.com

Demand for China-Europe rail services slows as congestion brings delay

Demand for China-Europe rail freight has dipped over the past two weeks, a knock-on effect from China’s Golden Week holiday and the power shortages impacting factory production. Nevertheless, congestion in Poland, as well as Covid cases at Khorgos, the key boarder crossing and transhipment point in Kazakhstan, means there are...
Global Work & Travel: Au Pair in France

Do you love children and traveling the world? Immerse yourself in a new life as an Au Pair in France and experience the culture of one of the most beautiful nations in the world. Join a french household and become an integral part of daily family life. Assist in caring for the children of a friendly, local French family while you enjoy the city you live in. Days with the children could include getting them ready for school, trips to local attractions and learning to cook or find french dinners.
Global Work & Travel: Teach in Czech Republic

Take your love of learning to a new country. With Global Work & Travel you can teach in Czech Republic while exploring the wonder and history of this vibrant country. Through the program, you can gain internationally recognized accreditation and enjoy the remarkable chance to teach English to students in your own classroom abroad. While you are working, you can dive deeper into learning the interesting folklore and delicious cuisine of this European gem of a country.
Railway Gazette

International rail freight links boost Chinese cities

CHINA: The launch of rail freight services linking the Chengdu International Railway Port to destinations across Asia and Europe has helped the Qingbaijiang district of the city achieve ‘outstanding’ economic development, the local authority reports. Meanwhile the city of Wuhan has further expanded the range of European destinations served by ...
moabtimes.com

Idea to bring tourists by train is off the rails

Didn’t I sleep on the ground at train stations all over Europe for two weeks?. A paid subscription is required to access this content. Please log in or Subscribe Today to continue reading.
Telegraph

How to get a Covid test for travel and how much they cost

The Government has reduced the testing requirements for vaccinated holidaymakers, however all travellers returning to the UK still need to take at least one Covid test. Furthermore, certain countries still require even double-jabbed arrivals to show evidence of a recent negative Covid test, while the unvaccinated must take tests to gain entry to almost all destinations.
The Independent

Bali welcomes back foreign travelers as COVID cases subside

The Indonesian resort island of Bali welcomed international travelers to its shops and white-sand beaches for the first time in more than a year Thursday — if they're vaccinated, test negative, hail from certain countries, quarantine and heed restrictions in public.President Joko Widodo credited Bali's high vaccination rate, and the country's COVID-19 caseload has also declined considerably. Indonesia has had around 1,000 cases a day in the past week after peaking around 56,000 daily in July.Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport will welcome new foreign arrivals from 19 countries that met World Health Organization’s criteria such as having their COVID-19...
investing.com

Swiss Rail Sells BTC at Ticket Machines

© Reuters. Swiss Rail Sells BTC at Ticket Machines. To buy BTC SBB requires a bitcoin wallet and Swiss mobile number. In Switzerland, you can now buy Bitcoin and train tickets from the same machine. In detail, Switzerland’s national railways firm (SBB) now allows customers to buy BTC at SBB railway ticket machines. Initially, customers can buy Bitcoins at more than 1,000 ticket machines.
Global Work & Travel: Volunteer in Argentina

Experience the colorful city of Buenos Aires as a Community Volunteer in Argentina with Global Work & Travel. Make a difference in the local Buenos Aires communities as you take in the culture, personalities and lifestyle of this energetic city. During this project, you will be helping local children in...
The Independent

South Africa travel rules: Can I go on holiday there and what tests do I need?

As of 11 October, South Africa is no longer on the UK’s red list for international travel.This means that travellers coming into Britain from South Africa no longer have to quarantine for 11 nights in a government-mandated hotel, at a cost of thousands per person - making a holiday there a much more appealing prospect, just in time for winter.But are flights operating, and is South Africa letting UK travellers in?Here’s what we know so far.Can UK arrivals enter South Africa?Yes. Foreign nationals may visit South Africa for any reason, including tourism.You must arrive with a paper copy of a...
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
WQAD

THIS WEEK: Is it worth improving the rails?

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities has interstate highways, an international airport, bike trails, even riverboat cruises. But it doesn't have passenger rail. "It's easy to make plans," said Bi-State Regional Commission executive director Gena McCullough. "It's harder to take those plans without any funding to implementation." For years, federal...
The Independent

What is split ticketing and how can it save me money on train tickets?

Dividing a rail journey into separate segments can save a fortune on train tickets. As ticket-splitting becomes mainstream, will anyone ever pay full price ever again for rail travel?What is split ticketing?The practice of exploiting anomalies in Britain’s extremely complex rail fare structure to reduce the cost of train travel. On many journeys, buying two or more segments is cheaper than a through ticket.From Shrewsbury to Liverpool, the through Anytime fare is £29.90. The journey requires a change of trains at Chester. And if you buy separate tickets for each leg, you save exactly £10. That is a simple example...
goworldtravel.com

What’s the Link Between Winnipeg, James Bond and Camp X, Ontario?

The answer is Sir William Stephenson (aka “The Man Called Intrepid”) I was exploring the city of Winnipeg, Manitoba with Don Finkbeiner of Heartland International Travel and Tours. He took me to Memorial Park and pointed out a statue of Winnipeg-born, Sir William Stephenson. Don explained that Stephenson (1897 -1989)...
