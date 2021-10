Heading into Saturday, Ed Orgeron and the heavy-underdog LSU Tigers were projected to get beaten handedly by the No. 20 Florida Gators. The losses were starting to pile up for Orgeron and LSU, as the Tigers had no answer for Kentucky last week, falling in deflating, 42-21 fashion, and dropping their record to just 3-3. Another week just meant another brutal loss for Orgeron, who can claim an overall record of just .500 since the 2019 national championship run. And frankly, with No. 20 Florida, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 5 Alabama and No. 16 Arkansas in four-straight weeks, many expected things to get worse.

