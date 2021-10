MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two teenagers were arrested in Blount County after eight burglaries from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning in the Eagleton area. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old have been charged with delinquent theft of property by possession. The 17-year-old, who’s from Maryville, faces several other charges in the county for violating his probation – the 16-year-old who is a runaway from Knoxville – is in Department of Child’s Services custody.

