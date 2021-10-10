Timothée Chalamet reveals magical first look as young Willy Wonka: 'Suspense is terrible'

Timothée Chalamet dropped a perfect confectionary treat Sunday, revealing to fans the first look of himself as the young inventor and chocolate genius Willy Wonka .

Chalamet posted an Instagram photo of the eccentric character from the upcoming origin story film "Wonka," directed by Paul King ("Paddington," "Paddington 2"). The musical story , co-written by King, will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures before opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory.

Wonka was is the magnificent literary creation of novelist Roald Dahl. The quirky character was made famous onscreen by both Gene Wilder, in 1971's "Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," and Johnny Depp from Tim Burton's 2005 reboot "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

"The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last … 🏭WONKA🍫" Chalamet captioned two Instagram photos.

Timothée Chalamet set to play Willy Wonka in origin story film 'Wonka'

Related: Timothée Chalamet reveals 'grounding' experience of protesting, talks Lily-Rose Depp kissing photos

Chalamet, who is starring in the sci-fi epic "Dune" (opening Oct. 23), also shared a look at Wonka's magical walking cane in his Instagram gallery. The cane's brass top opens to reveal a purple present wrapped in a perfect red bow.

After spending time recording music at London's Abbey Road for "Wonka," Chalamet told Time magazine that the prequel is "not mining the darker emotions in life."

"It’s a celebration of being off-center and of being OK with the weirder parts of you that don’t quite fit in," he said in the interview published Monday.

Warner Bros. has set a "Wonka" release date for March 2023.

Chalamet drew positive online reactions after revealing the first look of himself as Willy Wonka. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star Kiernan Shipka shared her excitement in the Instagram comments section, writing, "OH MY GOD."

"All about this x," added "Pitch Perfect" star Rebel Wilson.

More: Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka to co-chair 2021 Met Gala

One Twitter user called it "an extremely promising first look at Timothee Chalamet as the younger Willy Wonka. I love the costume design & detail so far. You have my attention..."

"When I die bury me in his cheekbones," wrote another Twitter user.

Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit," "Thor: Ragnarok") is separately making a pair of animated series for Netflix, one centered on the world of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and one based on the Oompa Loompa workers.

Timothée Chalamet on 'SNL': He's the literal coronavirus, Harry Styles in endearing debut

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Timothée Chalamet reveals magical first look as young Willy Wonka: 'Suspense is terrible'