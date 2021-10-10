CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

AG Nessel concerned over new USPS plan

WOOD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is voicing concerns about a new plan the United States Postal Service rolled out last week. (Oct. 10, 2021)

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

20 Attorneys General Sue Over ‘Unprecedented’ USPS Mail Slowdown

The United States Postal Service has pledged to slow its mail delivery, and 20 state attorneys general have taken issue with it. The state attorneys have sued the Postal Regulatory Commission, which oversees the USPS, arguing that it did not provide a full review of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan before it went into effect on Oct. 1. “The Plan reflects multiple unprecedented changes in the Postal Service’s operations and service, at a time when reliance on the mail remains at historic levels, and states across the country grapple with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant,” they wrote. “Implementing the full breadth of these changes without adhering to [a legal review] deprives users of the mail of their statutory rights, and undermines public accountability.” The PRC told CBS News that it received the lawsuit but would not comment further.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
wincountry.com

AG Nessel issues consumer alert for Benton Harbor

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is issuing a warning to Benton Harbor residents to be on the look-out for price gouging, especially of bottled water. With concerns growing over lead contaminated drinking water in Benton Harbor, health officials are advising residents to use bottled water...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
NY1

20 states file joint complaint against USPS over recent changes

Major changes adopted by the United States Postal Service this month could result in slower delivery times for Americans in many parts of the country – prompting outrage, frustration and potential legal action, as experts warn the pace of delivery could plummet to its slowest point in decades. On Thursday,...
U.S. POLITICS
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Nessel, coalition files complaint against USPS

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 20 Attorneys General in filing a complaint against the United States Postal Office. The complaint demands a review of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to transform the Postal Service. According to the coalition, General DeJoy adopted the...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rep. Brenda Lawrence concerned over how USPS changes will impact seniors, small businesses

DETROIT – Several changes recently took effect at the United States Postal Service that will impact how you send and receive mail. The new standards were implemented Saturday that will lengthen delivery times -- packages, magazines and letters traveling long distances could take up to five days to arrive instead of two or three. Additionally, the cost to ship packages for the holidays will go up temporarily.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
wtvbam.com

AG Nessel joins group to stop USPS policy changes

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – State Attorney General Dana Nessel is one of 20 attorneys general across the country opposed to proposed changes in the business plan for the US Postal Service. The changes include a reduction in post office hours and an increase in rates. The plan is to...
LANSING, MI
WTAJ

AG Shapiro leads multistate coalition against USPS

HARRISBURG — On Thursday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro led a coalition of 20 attorneys general in submitting a formal complaint in an effort to have an authority oversee Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to transform the Postal Service. “Postmaster General DeJoy’s plan to transform the Postal Service will impact mail delivery for everyone […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Attorney General
civiccentertv.com

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses the changes in USPS structure

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel talks about a multi-state formal complaint regarding the USPS’ new ten-year plan enacted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Additionally, Attorney General Nessel discusses an upcoming rally in favor of further 2020 election audits that is falsely claiming extreme voter fraud in Michigan, as well as her office’s efforts to curb the adverse effects of social media on the development of Michigan’s children and teens.
MICHIGAN STATE
houmatimes.com

AG Landry: Contractor, FEMA, and SBA Fraud are Growing Concerns for Law Enforcement

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana Ellison C. Travis are urging suspected Hurricane Ida fraud victims to file complaints with the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF). Their plea comes on the heels of multiple reports of suspected contractors, FEMA, and SBA fraud related to Hurricane Ida.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

AG Nessel Files Charges In 3 Cases Tied To Absentee Ballots

CENTER LINE, Mich. (AP) — An employee at a suburban Detroit nursing home filled out absentee ballot applications for two dozen residents without consulting them before the 2020 election, authorities said on Monday, Oct. 11. The case was one of three cases of alleged fraud announced by the state. “Our...
DETROIT, MI
Central Illinois Proud

Local financial institutions express concern over proposed American Families Plan reporting requirement

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A data collection proposal from President Biden’s American Families Plan has put some local financial institutions on edge. The provision would require financial institutions to report data on transactions above $600 to the Internal Revenue Service. The purpose is to crack down on an estimated $7 trillion in unpaid taxes, mostly from the wealthy.
PERSONAL FINANCE
kempercountymessenger.com

MSDH expresses concern over Medical Marijuana program plan

Mississippi’s top doctor has “grave concerns” about the Legislature’s plan to fund a medical marijuana program. Last Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the state Health Department’s role in the proposed program would cost millions of dollars a year, which could cut care for necessities the department provides.
HEALTH
Pride Source

Dana Nessel Threatened With Criminal Prosecution If Trump-Backed Rival Wins 2022 AG Race

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel came under fire at a rally on the Capitol steps in Lansing on Tuesday. Matthew DePerno, a Republican attorney who has announced his intention to run for attorney general and defeat Nessel in 2022, led the rally. DePerno incited the crowd with his remarks to prosecute Nessel if she doesn’t conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 election results.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy