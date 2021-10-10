AG Nessel concerned over new USPS plan

The United States Postal Service has pledged to slow its mail delivery, and 20 state attorneys general have taken issue with it. The state attorneys have sued the Postal Regulatory Commission, which oversees the USPS, arguing that it did not provide a full review of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan before it went into effect on Oct. 1. “The Plan reflects multiple unprecedented changes in the Postal Service’s operations and service, at a time when reliance on the mail remains at historic levels, and states across the country grapple with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant,” they wrote. “Implementing the full breadth of these changes without adhering to [a legal review] deprives users of the mail of their statutory rights, and undermines public accountability.” The PRC told CBS News that it received the lawsuit but would not comment further.

