OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This morning brought us the coolest weather so far this season, with temperatures dipping into the mid and even low 30s across most of the area. Omaha dropped to 38 degrees, Beatrice and York briefly touching the freezing mark. Bright blue skies with nearly zero cloud cover helped to boost temperatures back into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon making for a beautiful Fall evening. It will cool off quickly after sunset, dropping back into the upper 40s for many of us by 10pm. It will be chilly tonight, but not quite as cold as last night with lows falling into the low 40s in the metro and upper 30s outside the metro.

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO