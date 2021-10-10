CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WHIO Dayton

Cool, breezy evening; Staying cool on Sunday

TODAY: A few clouds. A light, cool breeze with lows near 40. SUNDAY: A sunny, fall day! Highs in the middle 60s. Winds lighter, but still a nice breeze at around 10 mph. MONDAY: Sunny and cool again with highs in the mid-60s. TUESDAY: Remaining sunny on Tuesday. A bit...
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 16th

Spectacular Saturday for the Concho Valley. Temperatures start off on the chilly side this morning with 40s across most of the area. This afternoon, we warmed up into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Some high clouds moved through the area but otherwise it has been a quiet start to the weekend. Sunday, slightly warmer […]
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Saturday Evening Forecast Oct 16th

Another spectacular day with very warm temperatures in all areas! The offshore flow courtesy of the Santa Ana winds is in its last throws and changes are on the way. We should see a pretty noticeable cool down for Sunday as the winds turn more onshore from the ocean. Marine layer will make it to much of the coastline and we could even see a little dense fog early Sunday. Look for temperatures to roll back in to the 60's and low 70's after being in the 80's and 90's today!
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Fall warmth returns Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This morning brought us the coolest weather so far this season, with temperatures dipping into the mid and even low 30s across most of the area. Omaha dropped to 38 degrees, Beatrice and York briefly touching the freezing mark. Bright blue skies with nearly zero cloud cover helped to boost temperatures back into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon making for a beautiful Fall evening. It will cool off quickly after sunset, dropping back into the upper 40s for many of us by 10pm. It will be chilly tonight, but not quite as cold as last night with lows falling into the low 40s in the metro and upper 30s outside the metro.
OMAHA, NE
