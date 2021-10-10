CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville Adams, Oz and Homicide Actor, Dies at 58

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Oz and Homicide star Granville Adams has died after a battle with cancer. The actor was 58 years old. Adams' passing was shared by his Oz co-star Kirk Acevedo on social media on Sunday, with Acevedo writing "I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer. I don't do well with loss because I'm unfamiliar with it. Yo Granny we'll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then... Rest easy my friend." Oz showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana also took to social media to pay tribute to Adams. Adams had previously announced his cancer diagnosis in December 2020, sharing a photo on social media of himself in a hospital bed with the caption "F-CK CANCER!".

comicbook.com

