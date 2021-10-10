CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Elliott’s Team After Kevin Harvick Crashes Into The Wall: “Karma”

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
They say karma’s a bee-yotch.

The Chase Elliott/Kevin Harvick beef escalated to Biblical proportions this afternoon in Charlotte at the Roval.

In the second stage, Kevin Harvick intentionally got into the bumper of Chase Elliott, sending the #9 car hard into the wall, and then back into traffic for some more contact.

Chase’s NAPA team was able to get the car repaired, just well enough to stay in the race and put together a decent finish, but when Chase emerged from pit road, he had nothing but revenge on his mind.

But when Chase finally got close to Harvick, he didn’t even have to touch him.

Harvick locked up the wheels and drove square into the wall, ending his day, as well as his playoff chances.

Needless to say, Chase Elliott’s team was LOVING it.

Chase himself was pretty damn happy as well.

So is that the end of the beef?

Chase is moving on, Kevin was eliminated… onwards and upwards, right?

Wrong.

In the post-race interview, when Harvick was asked if it was payback, he said:

“Umm… you know, sometimes real life teaches you good lessons.”

And when asked if him and Chase were even, he didn’t answer…

Even Kyle Busch added that Harvick wasn’t making any friends out there:

Ultimately, Kyle Larson ended up taking the checkered flag and along with Harvick, William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Alex Bowman were eliminated from the playoffs.

The Round of 8 kicks off with the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway next Sunday, October 17th.

Comments / 15

guest
5d ago

This ain't over if you seen Kevin's eyes in the interview when asked about it its far from over chase won't win that championship probably be put out at martinsville my guess

Reply
4
Dana Haas
5d ago

If he weeks Chase again, NScar needs to fine and suspend him. He has did his payback so it should be over. He deserved what Elliot did to him. He is the one acting like a baby not Chase. Time to hang his helmet up.

Reply(1)
2
