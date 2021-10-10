Brian’s Safehouse hosts inaugural homecoming picnic for graduates and past residents, presents Hope Award

MUNCIE, Ind.—The Muncie Mayor’s Arts Awards recognize the contributions to the cultural community by artists of all kinds, and organizations working in the arts to benefit the residents of Muncie. Gordy Fine Art and Framing is promoting the 2021 Mayor’s Arts Awards program by presenting a show of visual art made by award recipients from previous years. Since 2015, awards have been given to 24 individuals and organizations—13 of these are visual artists and we are proud to present their work beginning on the evening of ArtsWalk, October 7, 5 – 9 pm.

