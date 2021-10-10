Brian’s Safehouse hosts inaugural homecoming picnic for graduates and past residents, presents Hope Award
PROSPERITY, W.V. – Brian’s Safehouse hosted its first Homecoming Picnic and presented its annual Hope Award on Sunday, October 10, 2021 on the grounds of Brian’s Safehouse. Graduates and past residents were invited to campus to reunite those from Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest who have worked together to regain the lives they lost to addiction and to celebrate their sobriety.www.lootpress.com
Comments / 0