COLORADO, USA — Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events. Savor the season this weekend at one of dozens of corn mazes and haunted houses or at an autumn festival. The Colfax Marathon is back for the first time in 29 months and the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels are in Colorado.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO