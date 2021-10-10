Timothee Chalamet Reveals First Look as Willy Wonka in Upcoming Prequel
While recent Roald Dahl news has been centered on the acquisition of his entire catalog of stories by Netflix, Warner Bros. don't want us to forget that they have their Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka, coming soon and announced last week that the movie was underway shooting in the U.K. It seems that the film's lead Timothee Chalamet also doesn't want the production to dip out of the public eye as he took to his Instagram account to share the first look at his costume as the titular confectioner.movieweb.com
