Timothee Chalamet Reveals First Look as Willy Wonka in Upcoming Prequel

Netflix's upcoming series based on Neil Gaiman's The Sandman graphic novels is one of the most ambitious and eagerly awaited fantasy adaptations to have been announced for a long while, and at DC FanDome today, we were given a first look at Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie in the role of the Devil. Of course, in the world of DC, the Devil is better known as Lucifer Morningstar, the character that has been played for many years in the hit series Lucifer by Tom Ellis. However, this is a completely different iteration of the character, which was made clear by Joe Henderson, co-showrunner of Lucifer, when he spoke to Collider earlier this year.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO